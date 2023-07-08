I was surprised when George Holani announced he was returning to Boise State for another year.
It made sense. There was, conservatively, less than a 10% chance he was going to be taken in the NFL Draft. So Holani’s options were simple: Return to BSU, try to fight it out in a rookie minicamp or head to the USFL/XFL and start making money. The decision, in hindsight, probably wasn’t that tough.
But the conversation around Holani all year had this air of finality to it. He never explicitly said last season was going to be his final year in the blue and orange, but it sort of felt like that. Holani was the veteran of the running backs room, the versatile speedster who coaches — namely Dirk Koetter — said had NFL potential.
And then Holani came out of the Frisco Bowl after seven carries. It is now clear he was probably injured, but at the moment I thought he was taking it easy before he declared for the draft.
The other part of this equation was who was behind Holani.
Ashton Jeanty showed up to spring ball as a freshman who looked like he doctored his birth certificate. Jeanty is 5-foot-8, built like a tank and saw the field right away. He shined in his first spring game, was the backup running back heading into week one and earned more reps each week.
Jeanty quickly turned from the new guy to possibly the next great Boise State running back.
He had the size, the speed, the elusiveness. He’s admitted he can work on his blocking, but it was never egregious enough for anyone to notice.
And when he was the feature back, Jeanty shined. In the two games Holani largely missed with injuries — at Air Force and the Frisco Bowl — the freshman galloped for over 230 yards. He seemed more than capable of being the No. 1 back for Boise State going forward, which is likely why very few were concerned if Holani was headed to the draft or not.
When it’s all said and done, I think that Jeanty will be viewed as a better collegiate running back than Holani, especially when you consider Holani missed the better part of two seasons with injuries.
But sometimes it is easy to forget how good Holani has been. Consider this: Holani has rushed for over 100 yards 13 times in his college career. Boise State has won all 13 of those games.
When Holani is good, the Broncos have been good. That isn’t in question. What also isn’t in question is that the Southern California native is coming off the best season of his career, rushing for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in basically 12 full games.
He is a veteran in college terms, but let’s not think that Holani is some 35-year-old tailback running on the field with graying hair. If anything, he’s just now hitting his prime.
So as easy as it is to think that Jeanty is more talented, I find it hard to fathom that Holani will ever relinquish his hold on the starting running back job. Injuries could change that. But, at worst, I think Holani and Jeanty will split carries.
And what a luxury for Boise State. Two All-conference-caliber tailbacks paired with the best running quarterback in the Mountain West? Whoo boy, pick your poison.
Come December, too, think of how much fresher both Holani and Jeanty will be, bringing with them less wear and tear when the games actually matter. That is something to celebrate.
