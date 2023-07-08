Support Local Journalism


I was surprised when George Holani announced he was returning to Boise State for another year.

It made sense. There was, conservatively, less than a 10% chance he was going to be taken in the NFL Draft. So Holani’s options were simple: Return to BSU, try to fight it out in a rookie minicamp or head to the USFL/XFL and start making money. The decision, in hindsight, probably wasn’t that tough.

