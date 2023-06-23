OK, let’s see the CliffsNotes version of what the Boise State receiving corps has done the past two seasons.
2021 — One guy (Khalil Shakir) with over 1,100 yards and everyone else under 450 yards.
2022 — Six guys with over 200 receiving yards, but only one (Latrell Caples) who tallied more than 500.
Now some of the dichotomies are merely a reflection of different offenses. The Broncos threw the ball more in 2021 than they did last season — especially when you take into account the first four games with quarterback Hank Bachmeier and offensive coordinator Tim Plough.
But the lack of production from everyone not named Khalil Shakir over the past two seasons is a tad concerning.
Caples led the Broncos in receiving last season, but he tallied just 549 yards. His 39 yards a game made just the 14th-most productive wide receiver in the Mountain West.
No current Bronco has shown the ability to be a true No. 1 receiver. That doesn’t mean none of them can’t be, or won’t be, but they have not proven it yet.
And maybe that’s OK. Boise State lost just one even somewhat impactful wide out from last season (Davis Koetter). It brings back loads of experience.
Caples is going to be only a redshirt junior in 2023 with three years of eligibility remaining — and was a steady option for quarterback Taylen Green, catching a team-high 51 passes.
Billy Bowens (32 rec, 462 yds, 4 TDs) and Stefan Cobbs (29 rec, 396 yds, 2 TDs) are both heading into their final collegiate season with loads to prove. Each has proved the ability to string together a few nice games, but not be dominant week in and week out.
I said Bowens is more likely than Cobbs to become a breakout receiver in his sixth year of college. His deep-ball ability was something Green began to trust towards the end of last season, and the more opportunities Bowens got, the more production he had. In the final three games of the regular season, he caught nine passes for 185 yards and two scores.
And then there are the young guys. Eric McAlister had a few moments last season as a redshirt freshman that made one think he could be a No. 1 receiver in the future. A 6-foot-3, down-the-field threat, McAlister caught 11 passes for 259 yards and a quartet of touchdowns.
McAlister needs to sure up his blocking and prove he’s capable of being more than just a deep-ball target who can come down with 50-50 balls. But Boise State has to be excited about him heading into year three.
And Prince Strachan, a true freshman who graduated high school in 2021 but stayed home last year on a greyshirt, is the big dark horse to be a star. The 6-5, 196-pound brother of an NFL pass catcher was the standout of spring ball and looked mighty impressive in the spring game.
In short, Boise State’s have experience. But they don’t have the history that would suggest one is going to break out for a 1,000-yard season or anything like that — especially with the number of options at the position.
I’d say Caples is the favorite to be the top target for Green this season, but would be surprised if he finished the season with less than 800 yards.