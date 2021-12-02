The Boise State volleyball team makes its second NCAA Tournament appearance Friday when it takes on No. 11-seeded BYU in Provo, Utah.
First serve is at 7 p.m. The winner meets the Utah/Utah Valley winner on Saturday.
Fifth-ranked BYU features a 28-1 record. The Mountain West champion Broncos are 24-10. Boise State last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2016. That year the Broncos defeated No. 20 Western Kentucky 3-0 before falling to eventual national champion and ninth-ranked Stanford.
Boise State earned the NCAA berth by knocking off No. 3 seed San Jose State, No. 2 Utah State and No. 4 UNLV in the Mountain West tournament.
The Broncos' junior outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger, a two-time All-Mountain West selection and the MW tournament MVP last weekend, has a team high 443 kills to go with 49 aces. She is ranked 35th in the NCAA in kills (first in the MW) and 19th in the nation for aces (2nd in the MW). Alyssa Wissinger, an All-MW honorable mention pick, is next with 204 kills and 139 blocks.
Boise State is 9-2 in their last 11 matches. As a team, the Broncos hit .262 percent and hold opponents to .194. They average 12.74 kills per sets. They lead the NCAA in total blocks with 355.5 and is second with aces (228).
BYU won the West Coast Conference regular-season title and is on a 21-match winning streak. The Cougars' lone loss was on the road to Pittsburgh in September. Pittsburgh was ranked third at the time.
The Cougars are led by middle blocker Heather Gneiting. She ranks third in the NCAA for hitting percentage (.464) with 212 kills. WCC player of the year Kenzie Koerber leads in kills with 335 followed by Taylen Ballard-Nixon (221).
As a team, BYU is ranked second in the nation for hitting percentage (.339) and second for opponent hitting percentage (.118). The Cougars average 14.38 kills per set.
BYU is 9-0 all-time against Boise State.
It is somewhat surprising that with all the setbacks in players missing matches because of injury and illness that the Broncos are 24-10. Thirteen different players have started at least once, combining for 14 different lineups. The most any lineup has played is seven matches by two different groups. Boise State used the same lineup on its run to the MW championship.
Boise State is guaranteed its seventh consecutive winning season and 10th under 13-year coach Shawn Garus.
