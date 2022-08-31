The passion of Reid Kagy is in his voice.
Every morning, the Boise State football team's strength coach stands in front of the team and leads stretches with the yell of a drill sergeant. He tilts his neck back and hollers into the air just in case the joggers along the Greenbelt want to follow along.
You can almost feel his uvula straining as he shouts. His words are very loud and sometimes very hard to understand. Kagy sounds like a rock singer on the final leg of a world tour, like Steven Tyler after belting out “Dream On,” one too many times.
It wasn’t always that way. Listen to Kagy talk when he arrived from Oregon back in January 2020. It doesn’t sound like the same person. His voice is still deep, but not hoarse.
As he sat in his office last week, with a Coke Zero in front of him and a sandwich sitting on his desk, Kagy wondered if his voice would be raspy forever.
“My voice has permanently changed, I think, since I got here,” he said. "I think it’s just constantly like this. I’ll talk to people and they’ll be like, ‘Man your voice — and I’ll be like, ‘No, this is just how my voice sounds now.’”
It is the byproduct of two years of building up the foundation of BSU’s strength and performance sector. While head coach Andy Avalos talks of reestablishing the standard and mentality of Boise State and wanting every facet of the program to include competition, it is up to Kagy and his team to put that into action.
In other words, if Avalos is the President of Boise State football, Kagy is his general, executing the orders and preparing his soldiers for battle.
“I think the message that we want to portray and the message we want to give out to the players, we have to be in constant communication of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Kagy said.
And communication is one of Kagy’s most-valuable assets. His job requires not only trust, but the complete buy-in of 110 souls who have to believe Kagy cares deeply about them. Not just their performance on the field, but their lives.
“If they know you care about them,” Kagy said, “they’re going to pour a lot onto you as well.”
It’s that sentiment that kept Aaron Feld calling.
The former Oregon strength coach, who followed former Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami this winter, first met Kagy in the early 2010s, when he was a young assistant strength coach at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Kagy came down for an internship.
They kept in touch for years, even as Kagy moved on to become an assistant strength coach at Cincinnati then Iowa State.
In 2018, when Feld became the head strength and conditioning coordinator at Oregon, he phoned his old intern, knowing he couldn’t offer him enough money. A year later, Feld called again. Kagy told him the timing wasn’t right. Feld relented, telling him to talk with his boss.
Thirty-six hours later, Kagy called Feld back.
“I almost wrecked my truck,” Feld said. “He told me no three times to that point then was like, ‘Yeah, I think this is the right move.’ He left a significant amount of money on the table where he was to come be a part of what we were building at Oregon.”
But the question remains: Why push so hard for a guy you only knew as an intern years back?
Answering the question Wednesday, Feld exhaled.
“If you’ve been in this game long enough, there’s three tiers of people in this profession,” he said. “There’s ‘Absolutely not.’ There’s ‘I think I could make this work with some effort.’ Then there’s ‘Absolutely yes.’ It’s a very small subset of human beings, period, not just strength coaches, that you’re around them and they’re the right type of human.”
“What I can’t teach someone is how to be a good human. I can’t teach you how to put your athletes first and care more about the health and safety of your athletes than your salary or your financial situation.”
Then in the weight room, what Kagy does so well is theoretically simple, but painstakingly difficult to execute.
It is so easy to get bogged down in researching how to boost strength and performance. In the same way there are a billion videos online about the perfect golf swing, half of which seemingly contradict the other half, there is almost too much information about building a great athlete.
Kagy’s job is to sift through all of that and create a plan that tailors to the guys he’s training — then, hopefully leading to buy-in from players, explaining what he’s having them do and how it’ll be a benefit.
Helping that is the fact Kagy is willing to individualize how he trains guys, which seems impossible for a team of 110 guys. But it would be counterproductive to have defensive linemen and wide receivers and linebackers all go through the same drills and circuits.
“When it comes down to it, you put guys in groups as far as what a practice demands,” Kagy said. “So understanding your DBs and your wide receivers are going to be in a group where practices are going to be similar to what they’re asked to do (on the field). High-speed running. Acceleration, deceleration, those types of things.
“At the end of the day, our job is to prepare them for their sport.”
The results will be determined this season. But the reviews about Kagy are already in.
“What he’s really good at is focusing on what the season is going to be like,” EDGE George Tarlas said of Kagy. “I started seeing veins in my body I haven’t seen before.”
“I’m someone who dealt with a lot of surgeries and injuries,” said nose tackle Jackson Cravens, “so he was able to adjust some things for me and I was still able to get the proper training I needed.”
Added tight end Kurt Rafdal: “People want to make him proud.”