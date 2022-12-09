Leon Rice knocked on the table.
Someone mentioned that Boise State basketball had been victorious in its three games against marquee opponents this season — Washington State, Colorado and Texas A&M — and a notion like that cannot just hang in the air.
So Rice knocked on the maybe-wooden table, at least attempting to ward off any jinx or bad juju, a smart decision with the potential for the Broncos’ luck to be spoiled this week.
Playing in its first true road game of the season, Boise State will take on Saint Louis on Saturday night. The Billikens, who narrowly edged out the Broncos last season in Boise, are a top-60 KenPom team and No. 81 in the NET rankings.
Because any away game against a team that’s in the top 75 of the NET rankings counts as a Quadrant-1 game, this could very easily be a Quad-1 win by the season’s end. If the Broncos could win on Saturday, it would go a long way in solidifying their resume early on.
“We look at it as just another chance to go out and compete against a great team,” Rice said. “Let the fur fly and see where we end up.”
At the moment, Boise State has built up a much-better nonconference resume than it did last year, when it lost to UC Irvine, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis and a dreadful CSU Bakersfield team, which marred the Broncos’ with a Quad-4 loss.
Not for nothing: Boise State already picked up a Quad-4 loss against South Dakota State this season, but it will end up being a much-more manageable defeat than the CSU Bakersfield loss from last season.
But let’s quit the metrics talk for a second.
This game against Saint Louis will be important for Boise State’s season. Not because of Quad-1 or anything like that. But because the Mountain West is showing out in the nonconference (there are a half-dozen MWC teams in the NET’s top 55) and the Broncos need experience in tough road environments before they have to go play in Albuquerque or San Diego or Logan, Utah, or Las Vegas with real stakes.
As much as a win Saturday will help Boise, the experience might be the best aid for its season.
“It is different,” Rice said of road games. “(The building) just comes caving in on you when things aren’t going good. It might be a 5-0 run or a 6-0 run and it feels like it’s 100-0. Just to get that mindset of staying calm and seeing blue and knowing what we do — that’s a learned behavior. Now we do have some veterans that know how to do it, but you’re dealing with a lot when you’re on the road.”
On Saturday, on top of the whole road environment, the Broncos will be dealing with a 6-foot, 190-pound Tasmanian devil named Yuri Collins. The sophomore is the collegiate John Stockton. So far and away better than dishing the ball to teammates than anyone else in America.
For reference: In 10 games this season, Collins has accounted for 111 assists (11.7 per game). No one else in the country has more than 80. You can bet his name dominated Boise State’s meetings this week.
“He just has a terrific feel for the game and they have a great plan for him,” Rice said of Collins. “They’re a team of the right pieces and he knows what their strengths are and he gets (his teammates) the ball where they need the ball.”
Tasked with stopping him will be the Boise State point-guard duo of Marcus Shaver Jr. and Jace Whiting. Shaver missed the Broncos last game against Eastern Oregon with an injury, but it would be tough to see him missing Saturday. If he does, it’ll be Whiting, a smart, hard-nosed freshman drawing the short stick of defending Collins.
Against Eastern Oregon, as the Boise State lead grew to insurmountable levels, it was guys like Whiting and Sada NgaNga and center Mo Sylla who really got involved in the offense, garnering confidence ahead of the Saint Louis game.
How well Boise State plays on Saturday and the rest of the season might be dictated by those guys.
“The key to this team is the development of that bench,” Rice said. “Who’s it gonna be? We’ll see.”