Just a week after clinching the second Mountain West regular-season title in program history, Boise State softball added some hardware.
Second-year head coach Justin Shults was named the conference’s coach of the year and senior slugger Kelsey Hall was named the Mountain West’s Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Shults, who was hired at Boise State after assistant coaching stints at Fresno State and Oregon, has racked up a 71-25 record during his two years in the blue and orange.
After guiding BSU to a 40-10 record last year — which barely left the Broncos on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble — Shults loaded Boise State’s early-season, non-conference slate with a number of ranked teams, including four that are currently in the RPI Top 20.
He instilled confidence and trust in the roster he inherited and filled the holes with talent from the transfer portal — with players like Eliyah Flores (a First-Team All-MW selection) and Hall.
After a career marred by a pandemic and an ACL tear at Fresno State, Hall transferred to Boise State very shortly after Shults took the job.
She became a really good Mountain West player last year before blossoming into one of the best power hitters in the nation this season. Among every girl in the country, Hall is fourth in RBI (1.28 per game), fifth in slugging percentage (.920) and 12th in runs per game (1.12).
In Mountain West play alone, Hall racked up a .444 average, 37 RBI, 8 home runs and got on base in more than 58% of her at-bats. She was the most dangerous bat in the Mountain West and a huge reason the Broncos had the success they did this season.
Boise State is the top seed at the Mountain West Tournament this week in San Diego, earning a first-round bye. Likely needing to win the tourney to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Broncos will face the winner of San Jose State/Fresno State on Thursday at 5 p.m. MST.
