The gift fell between Christmas and New Year's Eve for the Boise State athletics department.
So whether there was any holiday intention is up for debate, but the intent doesn't matter. Boise State athletics received a $5 million commitment from the Miller family, Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey announced Wednesday.
It's the largest one-time donation in school history.
The gift comes from Bob and Sharon Miller along with their sons — Barry, Mark and Rob — and their families, the school announced.
"A donation of this magnitude will make a generational impact," Dickey said. "We are very thankful for the Miller Family today and every day. Their commitment ensures we are moving in the right direction to create a nationally competitive athletics program that serves our student-athletes and our community."
The $5 million will be allocated to the north end zone project and future basketball capital improvements.
"We are committed to Boise and Bronco Nation," Bob Miller said. "The vision is clear and provides a roadmap for longterm sustainability and ensures success for our student-athletes for years to come."
The Miller family has given more than $6 million to Boise State, with multiple family members among the Lyle Smith Society's founding group.
Head football coach Andy Avalos and head men's basketball coach Leon Rice both shared comments in Twitter posts.
"The Miller family has had a profound impact on the State of Idaho, Boise State and Boise State Athletics," Avalos said. ""BroncoNation appreciate you guys."
"The Miller family continues to make an incredible impact on Boise State men's basketball, the university and the Boise community," Rice said. "They've meant so much to me personally and I'm so grateful for their support. This is a game-changing gift for our student athletes!"
