Boise State received Friday what programs across the country dream of: Immediate help and future help.
Coming to the Treasure Valley this summer will be a 6-foot-5, 310-pound behemoth. Oluwafunto Akinshilo, an offensive lineman from El Camino College (California), signed with the Broncos on Friday.
Akinshilo also held offers from New Mexico and Utah State, but chose the Broncos after visiting the campus at the end of March. At El Camino, he was a true freshman in 2021, meaning he will join Boise State with three years of eligibility remaining.
As for the future aid, the Broncos secured their second commitment in the Class of 2023. Just a few weeks after Boise State landed a pledge from three-star quarterback CJ Tiller, three-star linebacker Wyatt Milkovic announced Friday he was “100% committed” to being a Bronco.
Milkovic — a 6-1, 234-pound linebacker from Basha High (Arizona) — took a visit to Boise last weekend. He arrived in town on a Friday and got word that Boise State coach Andy Avalos wanted to meet him. Milkovic went to the head man’s office and sat through a presentation on everything from academics to leadership to how BSU runs things.
“The conversation went so well that coach Avalos offered me right then and there,” Milkovic said. “On Saturday, I went through the whole visit, the entire day and right before I left I was like, ‘You know what coach? This is a perfect fit for me. This is where I want to be.’ Then I committed.”
The high school junior had no need to pull the trigger this weekend. He had almost a dozen offers from Power 5 schools like Cal, Iowa State, Colorado and still a whole senior season to boost his stock.
Instead, he locked down his future this week, feeling Boise State’s family environment checked all his boxes. He raved about the town, the eye contact coaches gave him, the interest they showed in his family and the relationship he garnered with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Spencer Danielson.
“We’re super close,” Milkovic said. “He wanted to know me as a person and know my family for a long time just so it could be a good fit both ways.”
This past season, playing inside linebacker on a Basha team that went undefeated in the regular season, Milkovic racked up 132 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
“I like to fly around. I have a very high motor,” he said. “What really helps me is I do a lot of stuff behind the scenes. Like I beg my coach to watch extra film.
“Me as a linebacker, I watch film with my O-Line coach just so I can see from a different perspective who they're going to block, who they're trying to key on. I want to learn everything."
HOLANI FINALLY HEALTHY — AGAIN
Around this time last year, the Idaho Press released a story titled: “After 'rough and frustrating' 2020, Boise State's George Holani is healthy — and motivated.”
Twelve months later, all that needs to change is the date. Holani — Boise State’s redshirt junior tailback — again had a frustrating season in 2021 marred by injuries and again entered spring ball healthy and, yes, motivated.
“I think last season definitely tested my mindset to see just how I was going to respond,” Holani said. “I know coaches and players depend on me. Being able to be healthy and ready to go, that’s something that’s important.”
Indeed, and Boise State found out last season Holani’s true importance. He spent the first half of last season available on almost a week-to-week basis. He missed the season-opener against UCF, then played in four games, was absent the next two and finished out the final five.
As Holani’s health improved, so did his results. In those final five contests, the 5-11, 205-pound tailback averaged over 100 yards a game.
“It doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that when George played, we seemed to run the ball better than when George didn’t play,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “We need George to be healthy.”
Plough said his big offseason project revolved around building a consistent identity in the run game. At numerous press conferences this offseason, Avalos has stressed the same thing.
You can point to a few possible causes: A new staff. A banged-up offensive line. An unavailable Holani. On and on. But Boise State needs to find some answers in 2022. After having a 1,000-yard rusher for 11 straight seasons, the Broncos have been without one the last two years.
The last guy to do it: Holani. He passed the century mark as a freshman — his last season fully healthy.
“I’m looking forward to whatever is ahead,” Holani said.
BSU DEFENSE TRYING TO REPLACE RILEY WHIMPEY
It could be argued that after Khalil Shakir, Boise State’s biggest offseason departure was Riley Whimpey.
The Broncos’ weakside linebacker finished out his five-year BSU career with a 2021 campaign that included 71 tackles, a trio of TFLs and enough snaps for a lifetime.
Boise State might be able to replicate Whimpey’s stats. It will struggle to replace the savvy that comes with five years of experience.
“We have been rolling guys,” Danielson said. “Every day is a new rotation.”
Among those finding time at first-team weakside linebacker this spring has been Brandon Hawkins, a speedy 6-2, 225-pound redshirt senior whose time at BSI has been highlighted with a blocked punt against New Mexico last season.
After a limited role during his four years at Boise State, most of it spent learning from Whimpey, Hawkins' chance to shine might finally come.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “It’s something I think about all the time. I grew up dreaming about playing college football and now having the opportunity to start is something that’s really cool to me.”