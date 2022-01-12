Boise State football coach Andy Avalos has plucked a Big Sky Conference head coach to fill an assistant position.
Demario Warren has spent the last 14 seasons at Southern Utah, including the final six as head coach, leading the Thunderbirds to their second Big Sky Conference Championship in school history in 2017, and the program’s third all-time appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.
Warren will serve as the Broncos' cornerbacks coach.
“Demario has gained outstanding experience as an assistant, a coordinator and a head coach, has built outstanding relationships as a recruiter in our region and has a proven track record of building young men of character,” Avalos said. “I am excited to add him to our staff and welcome him to Bronco Nation.”
SUU concluded 2017 ranked No. 13 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the STATS FCS Top 25, the highest rankings in school history. Warren was named AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year and Co-Coach of the Year in the Big Sky Conference following the season.
Prior to becoming head coach of the T-Birds, Warren spent the 2014-15 seasons as defensive coordinator for SUU, producing one of the top defensive units in the FCS. From 2008-13, Warren served as defensive backs coach.
“I am excited to join the Boise State family, and I am appreciative of Coach Avalos providing this opportunity,” Warren said. “This program has a great tradition, and has been built with great people. I am looking forward to getting to work.”
Southern Utah led the Big Sky Conference with 20 interceptions in 2016, Warren’s first season as head coach, and in 2015, Warren’s final year as defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach, nine of the T-Birds’ 11 defensive starters earned All-Big Sky honors as Southern Utah led the nation in turnover margin en route to the first Big Sky Championship in school history.
In 2011, with Warren mentoring SUU’s defensive backs, the Thunderbirds concluded the season ranked 19th nationally in pass defense (178.18).
Warren initially joined the Southern Utah staff as a running backs coach, but made the move to defense during spring of 2008.
He began his career at UC Davis, where he was a three-year letterwinner at running back before injuries cut short his playing career during his senior season. A native of Fairfield, California, Warren prepped at Fairfield High School, where he was a four-sport letterman.
He earned his bachelor's degree in African-American studies from UC Davis and went on to earn his master's of business administration.
Warren and his wife, Amanda, are the parents of four children — Demario, Jr., Jazelle, Daylee and Lennox.