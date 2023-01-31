For the past two years, an Air Force Academy cadet named Graham Elder has sat in the first row of the Clune Arena student section when Boise State visits his school.
He comes armed with a sign, and because Air Force basketball (12-11, 37 MW) games draw less people than a Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday, Elder’s sign is visible and his voice is audible. During last year’s BSU win, his sign was white with orange lettering. During the Broncos’ 59-52 win on Tuesday, it had blue lettering.
Both times, it had just two words: Daddy’s Boy.
It is a bit of a dig at Max Rice —the son of BSU coach Leon Rice — but Elder, a Timberline High grad who actually went to junior high with Max, displays it and jokes about it in good fun.
Last season, the sign legitimately felt mean. At that point, Max was a bench player who spent most of the season in a brutal shooting slump. He was scoring about 4 points a game and averaging more fouls than made baskets.
In last year’s Air Force game, Max scored 14 points and this writer described it as a “career night.”
On Tuesday, the sign was comical. Rice has been spectacular all season long and, against Air Force, he was the reason Boise State left the Academy with a victory.
The Broncos (18-5, 8-2 MW) did not play a pretty game. Especially in the second half. Boise State went to the locker room up 13. Less than seven minutes into the second half, it was up just two. A few minutes later, the home team led.
Not helping: Boise State forward Naje Smith left the game just four minutes into the game and did not return. Then, late in the contest, Marcus Shaver Jr. hit the ground hard and took himself out of the game with an apparent ankle injury.
The Broncos needed contributions from everywhere to pull out the win.
Tyson Degenhart hit a crucial layup to get BSU back the lead. Chibuzo Agbo nailed a late jumper that gave BSU some cushion. With Boise State up just two, reserve Pavle Kuzmanovis drilled a triple. And then there was Rice, who struggled from deep in the second half, but made every free throw he needed to.
“Daddy’s Boy” finished with a game-high 22 points, hitting 50% of his shots and a quartet from beyond the arc. And it wasn’t just scoring. Rice led the Broncos with seven rebounds and didn’t commit a single turnover or personal foul.
“I think it was one of the uglier 20-point games in my life,” Max Rice said. “But we needed them all.”
Odd about Rice’s success the last few months is the vast majority of his scoring has come in the first half of games. Ten times this season, he has scored in double figures in the first half. On Tuesday, with Elder waving his sign from the front row, Max Rice notched 16 first-half points.
“I swear 80% of my points come in the first half,” Max said. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m more aggressive in the first half or if I have more energy. Maybe I get a little more tired. I’m gonna have to watch the film.”
The film from Tuesday won’t be the prettiest.
The game was sloppy — which should have been expected. Air Force’s M.O. is mucking games up with a pestering defense and an offense that involves non-stop cutting. Playing at elevation, the Falcons can easily wear their opponents down.
Which explains why Boise State finished with just six assists. The Broncos struggled to move the ball, to throw passes into the post, to play their normal offensive system.
“With the altitude and the way they run their stuff so hard, you’re usually playing (guys) four minutes at a time and it’s hard to make four minutes,” said Leon Rice. “There’s no chance to rest. Then it throws you off shooting the ball.”
The Broncos don’t have much time to make adjustments. The Broncos travel to San Diego State to take on the conference-leading Aztecs on Friday night in what is likely the biggest Mountain West game of the season thus far.
Asked about the status of Smith and Shaver heading into the matchup, Leon Rice said he didn’t want to speculate but added: “If they can, they will. If they can't, they won’t.”
“It’s gonna have to be ‘next man up,’” Rice added. “It’s going to have to be ‘find a way.’ We’ll solve that problem as we go forward.”
