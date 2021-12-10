The Prairie View A&M men’s basketball team may have been the cure for the things that have ailed Boise State.
At least at the free-throw line perhaps.
The Panthers fouled and fouled often, and Boise State had one of its better shooting nights overall as the Broncos hammered the Panthers 97-60 in a nonconference game Friday at ExtraMile Arena.
Winless Prairie View (0-9) sent the Broncos to the free-throw 52 times and they made made 33 at a 63.5% clip.
For a game that lacked flow much of the way — the Panthers were committing more than one foul per minute in the second half — the Broncos were efficient the majority of the game, extending their winning streak to three and improving to 6-4 overall.
Senior forward Abu Kigab took advantage of multiple chances, finishing with a season high 32 points, one off his career best. He made 10 of 12 shots from the field and 12 of 18 attempts at the free-throw line. He also had two monstrous slam dunks, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists in 28 minutes.
“My teammates just believed in me and they got me a lot of opportunities,” Kigab told the Mountain West Digital Network. “I owe it all to them.”
It was a good tuneup for the Broncos, who entertain Santa Clara on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game homestand. Santa Clara is rated No. 87 by kenpom.
The Broncos started to put a whooping on the Panthers early in the second half. Leading 49-32, Boise State went on an 18-3 surge.
A jumper from Marcus Shaver Jr. extended the Broncos’ lead to 94-52 with 1:57 remaining.
Boise State shot 28 of 52 from the field (53.8%) and made 8 of 20 3-pointers.
Shaver finished with 20 points, making 11 of 14 free throws. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Freshman Tyson Degenhart cracked double-figure scoring for the fourth time in four starts. He finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.
It wasn’t a matter of whether Boise State was going to win Friday. It was a matter of how and how well the Broncos would play.
It took Boise State most of the first half before it found a rhythm.
The Broncos used a 14-0 run to open a 35-21 lead with two minutes remaining before the break.
Boise State made 9 of 15 attempts from the free-throw line thanks to 15 fouls by the Panthers. They came into the game leading the nation with an average of 24 fouls a game.
Kigab and Shaver were most instrumental in the Broncos’ first half spark offensively. Both scored 10 points. Shaver had six rebounds and two steals in the half and Kigab had five rebounds and two assists.
It was a Shaver jumper that extended Boise State’s lead to 35-21.
The Broncos had a chance to enjoy an even bigger lead. But Mladen Armus missed two free throws with 1:27 to go and Shaver made just 1 of 2 during the same dead ball when Prairie View coach Byron Smith was called for a technical.
Smith would get a second technical and be ejected with 3:41 to go. The Panthers were called for four technicals.
The Broncos led 36-23 at intermission.
The Broncos outrebounded the Panthers 24-17 in the first half. Boise State also made 12 of 29 shots from the field to the Panthers’ 9 of 31. They also made just 1 of 10 3-point attempts.
Freshman Tyson Degenhart started the Broncos’ surge when he hit a 6-footer in the key, giving Boise State a 23-21 lead.
Prairie View came in averaging a nation-leading 24 fouls a game. The Panthers were called for 40 fouls on Friday.
Perhaps it was road weariness. The Panthers have played all nine games on the road and return home for the first time Wednesday.