ORLANDO, Fla. - The Boise State football team will open the 2021 season on the big stage Thursday when it visits UCF at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.
The Broncos and Knights are seen by most as the top two Group of 5 teams in history. Fans of both sides have developed a rivalry on social media despite the two teams never playing before.
Finally, we get a chance to settle it on the field.
Below you'll find everything you need to get set for kick off - players to watch, keys to the game, our prediction and more.
Our full game preview can be read here.
This blog will be updated before, during and after the game with news, scoring updates and more from the press box atop the Bounce House. Check back often, but for now, read this...
BOISE STATE KEYS TO VICTORY
1. STOP THE RUN
Boise State’s ability to stop the run may be the deciding factor in the outcome of the season opener. Gus Malzahn loves to run the football and the Broncos were in the middle of the pack nationally (No. 63) against the run last year. UCF has all five offensive line starters back, while the Broncos have a loaded defensive line.
2. FAST START
Boise State fell behind 21-6 after the first quarter in the 2019 season opener at Florida State and needed a huge second-half comeback to win. The Broncos need to avoid getting in a similar hole against the Knights. Boise State would be wise to score first and take some momentum while also quieting the expected sellout crowd.
3. STAY FOCUSED
There’s plenty working against the Broncos in this game — from the cross-country travel to the Florida heat and humidity to the first time playing in front of a large crowd of fans in nearly two years. The Broncos are 3-0 in road season openers in the South in the past five years. If the Broncos can stay focused, they’ll have a shot.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
19 • HANK BACHMEIER • QB
Bachmeier’s first career start was a memorable one in 2019: a comeback road win at Florida State. He’s back in the Sunshine State and the Broncos need another big game from him to have a chance against UCF. He won the starting job over Jack Sears and seems primed for a big year if he can stay healthy. It’s a big year for Bachmeier.
24 • GEORGE HOLANI • RB
Holani rushed for 100 yards in last year’s season opener against Utah State but was mostly a non-factor last year due to injuries. He’s fully healthy and back as the starter, although Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio will get plenty of action. The Broncos need Holani to be the player that rushed for 1,014 yards as a true freshman in 2019.
44 • RILEY WHIMPEY • LB
Boise State’s defense will have its hands full against Dillon Gabriel and the UCF offense. The veteran Whimpey will be key for the Broncos. Whimpey returns after leading the Broncos with 61 tackles last season including 7.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack to earn an All-Mountain West Second Team selection. He’s got 30 career starts.
UCF PLAYERS TO WATCH
11 • DILLON GABRIEL • QB
In two seasons the Hawaii native already has 7,223 passing yards and 61 touchdowns. He’s thrown just 11 career interceptions on 811 attempts. The lefty Gabriel is one of the top QBs in the country and will be a huge challenge for the Broncos.
1 • JAYLON ROBINSON • WR
The Oklahoma transfer is the top returning wide receiver for the Knights. He had 55 catches for 979 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games last season at UCF. The big-play receiver had six 100-yard games while averaging 17.8 yards per catch — the 10th most in single-season UCF history.
8 • BIG KAT BRYANT • DL
The Auburn transfer reunites with former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn at UCF. Bryant was a second-team All-SEC pick last year and had 56 tackles, 10 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass break-ups and two forced fumbles in four years at Auburn.
FACTS AND STATS
• This is the first ever meeting between Boise State and UCF.
• Since joining the Mountain West in 2011, Boise State is 15-0 against teams from a Group of 5 conference.
• The Broncos have won six straight season openers, including three played in the Central or Eastern Time Zones.
• Boise State has scored in 299 straight games, the sixth-longest active streak in the country.
• The Broncos have the 8th-most sacks nationally since 2010.
• UCF is scheduled to make the return trip to Boise on Sept. 9, 2023.
COACHING MATCHUP
BOISE STATE: ANDY AVALOS (0-0, first year)
Avalos returns to Boise State after two years as the D.C. at Oregon. Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2001-04 and former assistant coach from 2012-18.
UCF: GUS MALZAHN (0-0, first year)
Malzahn spent eight years as the head coach at Auburn from 2013-2020 before he was fired in December. He led the Tigers to the SEC title and a spot in the 2013 BCS National Championship.
PREDICTION
Boise State has plenty working against them in this game - the cross-country flight, the Florida heat and humidity and a near-capacity crowd to name a few. The Broncos have a veteran defense and several returning skill players on offense including quarterback Hank Bachmeier so I don't expect them to get rattled or distracted by anything. UCF has plenty of unknowns but first-year coach Gus Malzahn brought in some potential impact transfers and is running an offense with a ton of speed.
The matchup to watch? Boise State's defensive line against the UCF offensive line. The Knights bring back all five starters up front and will try to run the ball. If Boise State's veteran and deep defensive line can control the line of scrimmage and not let UCF have success on the ground, the Broncos should have a great chance.
The game feels extremely close (Vegas has the spread at the Knights -5), so I'll give the slight edge to the home team. It wouldn't surprise me if the Broncos won, but I'll take UCF to pull it out, 31-28.
-B.J. Rains