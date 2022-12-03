FORTH WORTH, Texas — SEC men's basketball may not be SEC football, but don't tell the Boise State basketball team.
The Broncos thoroughly dominated Texas A&M on Saturday, posting an 86-71 win in a nonconference game.
Boise State used stellar 3-point shooting in the first half to establish control and then rode hot free-throw shooting in the final 20 minutes.
Max Rice and Marcus Shaver Jr. led the way, combining for 45 of the Broncos' points.
Boise State finished with 19 assists on 22 made field goals. Coach Leon Rice said that was a specific emphasis Saturday.
"Ccredit to our guys," Rice said in a radio interview. "We really got after them this week. We were just missing a little bit offensively. We had a big emphasis on assists. These guys took that message and got that message and executed on both ends. This game was won the last two days."
Early in the second half, Boise State stretched its lead to 11 points, matching its biggest lead in the first half. Then the Aggies reached 10 fouls, putting the Broncos (6-2) in the double bonus the final 8:09 of the game.
With just under 4 minutes remaining, the Aggies cut the lead to 70-62. But that's when Max Rice hit a huge 3-pointer, giving the Broncos clear separation again.
Max Rice was sick this week. One wouldn't have noticed it Saturday.
"Max didn't practice the last two days," Leon Rice said. "He was really really sick. He sat next to me on the plane (so others wouldn't get sick)."
Said Max: "We got the lead early and held onto it from there. I don't think it was ever really in doubt."
It was a milestone day for Leon Rice, who picked up his career 250th victory. It was also the Broncos' fifth straight win.
A layup late by Rice gave the Broncos their biggest lead at 86-69. Rice, who made 5 of 5 shots from the field in the first half, finished with a game high 25 points.
It was the first time a BSU opponent eclipsed 70 points this season - although it came late in mop up time.
Shaver finished with 20 points after not making a field goal in the first half. He made three 3-pointers in the second half.
The Broncos' Chibuzo Agbo had a breakout game, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds - his first double double.
Naje Smith added 11 points for BSU.
The toughest stretch of BSU's nonconference schedule is over. The last difficult test will be against Saint Louis on the road.
"I really liked how we managed the end game," Leon Rice said. "We had two guys sprain their ankles in practice yesterday. The guys executed the game plan to perfection."
The Broncos fly home Sunday. Max Rice said his team will be doing some running when they get home for allowing an opponent more than 70 points. It's the first time that's happened all season.
The Broncos are at home Tuesday when they entertain Eastern Oregon, an NAIA team.
"The biggest thing is just getting our guys healthy," Max Rice said. "We were mentally here tonight and that was good."
