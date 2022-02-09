For the last few weeks, deja vu has struck Boise State fans on Mondays at 10 a.m.
On the first day of every week, the AP Top 25 poll dropped and, every week, the Broncos were nowhere to be found.
Oh wait, there they are — in small font under the section titled “Others receiving votes.” It seemed no amount of Broncos’ winning — not even a 14-game winning streak — could thrust them into the weekly rankings.
Heck, Boise State didn’t even start receiving votes until Jan. 24, when it notched just a trio of votes. The Broncos tallied 32 the week after and, following a streak-snapping loss at Wyoming last Thursday, 22 this past Monday.
But while the 14-game winning streak may not have vaulted Boise State into the Top 25, it has securely pushed the Broncos into the NCAA Tournament field, a place coach Leon Rice’s team has not reached since 2015.
The website Bracket Matrix compiled predictions from 120 bracketologists all over the country and, as of Wednesday night, all but one of them had Boise State in the field of 68. On average, the Broncos were an eight-seed and the highest-seeded team in the Mountain West.
With just over a month until Selection Sunday, let’s take a look at Boise State’s resume.
BOISE STATE (18-5, 9-1 Mountain West)
NET: No. 32
KenPom: No. 29
Sagarin: No. 37
BPI: No. 55
KPI: No. 26
Strength of schedule: No. 84
Strength of record: No. 39
QUADRANT 1 (Home vs. NET Nos. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Away vs. 1-75)
RECORD: 5-1
WINS: vs. No. 28 Wyoming — vs. No. 37. Washington State (Neutral) — at No. 45 Utah State — at No. 54 San Diego State — at No. 56 Fresno State.
LOSSES: at No. 28 Wyoming.
This is why Boise State is a tournament team. In their biggest games, the Broncos have been at their best.
What’s so interesting about BSU’s Quad 1 wins is four of the five came within a span of eight days in late January. The Broncos beat Utah State, SDSU, Wyoming and Fresno State in just over a week and turned the tides of their tournament fortunes.
“It’s astounding what Q1 wins will do for the visual of a team’s resume. It makes it look so much better. It just jumps off the page,” said bracketologist Jeff Griffith. “Once they got a couple of those, it was like, ‘OK, yeah, this is a tournament team.”
If Wyoming drops below No. 30 in the NET, Boise State’s home win over the Cowboys will drop to a Q2 victory. Other than that, because the Broncos had a quartet of Q1 wins away from home, their resume has a solid foundation.
Right now, BSU is one of just 18 teams in the country with at least five Quadrant 1 wins.
QUADRANT 2 (Home vs. NET Nos. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Away vs. 76-135)
RECORD: 2-3
WINS: vs. No. 56 Fresno State — vs. No. 67 Fresno State.
LOSSES: vs. No. 51 Saint Louis — vs. No. 100 St. Bonaventure (Neutral), at No. 123 UC Irvine.
Rocco Miller, a bracketologist who frequently updates a bracket for his site, The Bracketeer, organizes teams into a series of columns. He has the Broncos in the “In safely” column. Why?
“They’re 7-4 against the top two quadrants,” said Miller, who has the Broncos as a nine-seed right now. “Those are their (11) biggest games and they’ve won (almost) 70% of them. ... That means, today, Boise State is extremely safe.”
QUADRANT 3 (Home vs. NET Nos. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Away vs. 136-240)
RECORD: 5-0
WINS: vs. No. 104 Ole Miss (Neutral) — vs. No. 112 Utah Valley — vs. No. 115 Temple (Neutral) — at No. 147 Nevada — at No. 153 New Mexico.
LOSSES: None.
The Broncos are rock solid here. There is a possibility BSU’s neutral-site loss to St. Bonaventure will fall to a Q3 defeat if the Bonnies continue to slide, but even that wouldn’t kill the Broncos.
QUADRANT 4 (Home vs. NET Nos. 161+, Neutral vs. 201+, Away vs. 241+)
RECORD: 5-1
WINS: vs. No. 185 Tulsa — vs. No. 239 Air Force — vs. No. 291 San Jose State — vs. No. 310 Prairie View A&M — at No. 320 Cal State Northridge.
LOSSES: vs. No. 264 Cal State Bakersfield.
Here lies Boise State’s scarlet letter. Back in November, the Broncos fell at home, 46-39, to a Cal State Bakersfield team that is now 6-11 and a firm Quadrant 4 team.
Yes, since then, the Broncos have been nearly perfect and transformed into a whole new team. But this isn’t college football. There isn’t much of an eye test. Teams are judged on their resume, which means a Q4 loss the day after Thanksgiving is just as bad as one in March.
“I think Boise State, without the Q4 loss, has all the trimmings of a five- or six-seed,” said Griffith, who currently has BSU as an eight-seed.
OUTLOOK
Boise State has eight games remaining before the Mountain West Tournament. Griffith joked that the “sky would have to fall” for Boise State not to participate in March Madness this year.
Lucky for the Broncos, because their conference is so good this season — there are a half-dozen Mountain West teams in the top-56 of the NET rankings — that means less land mines for BSU to trip over.
The games to be cautious of: at Air Force (NET No. 239) on Feb. 16 and vs. Nevada (NET No. 147) on Mar. 1.
“As long as they win those two and maybe split the (two) UNLV games and don’t completely fall apart,” Miller said, “they’re about as close to a shoe-in as you can get.”