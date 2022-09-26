Hank Bachmeier.

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier throws a pass against New Mexico in 2021.

 Boise State Athletics

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier has entered the transfer portal, a source told the Idaho Press on Monday morning.

The news comes two days after Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough following an embarrassing 27-10 loss to UTEP on Friday night.

