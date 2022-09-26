Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier has entered the transfer portal, a source told the Idaho Press on Monday morning.
The news comes two days after Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough following an embarrassing 27-10 loss to UTEP on Friday night.
Bachmeier has struggled this season, completing just over 50% of his passes for under 500 yards and six touchdowns.
The four-year starter was expected have the best season of his career in 2022, his first with a returning offensive coordinator (Plough). But in the season opener against Oregon State, Bachmeier turned the ball over three times in Boise State's first six drives and was benched for redshirt freshman Taylen Green.
Now, with Bachmeier and Plough gone, it will be Green and newly-promoted offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter tasked with fixing the Boise State offense.
As for Bachmeier, because he only played four games, he will get to use this season as his redshirt year. In other words, he will be able to transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
