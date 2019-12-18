BOISE — Austin Bolt didn’t try to hide it.
The Borah senior didn’t participate in any of the usual National Signing Day traditions that occur when players announce where they’re going. There was no hat ritual or anything like that.
Sitting at a table with blue and orange balloons attached at the end and wearing a gray Bronco sweatshirt, he made his intentions clear.
Bolt signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Boise State University on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday afternoon at Borah High School.
“Boise State is the place for me,” Bolt said. “I want to stay here in my hometown and play at Boise State on the blue turf.”
The only suspense left was the reveal of where the Broncos would play the 247sports.com three-star athlete. Bolt has seen time at nearly every position throughout his high school career — and most of that came this past season. He was a quarterback — a position he had never played before this season — safety, linebacker, punter, kick returner, punt returner and placeholder alone this fall.
But Bolt won’t be playing any of those positions on The Blue — at least for now. Boise State will utilize the 6-foot-4, 215 pounder in a hybrid tight end/h-back role. Boise State tight ends and associate head coach Kent Riddle said he sees him being a combination of tight ends Jake Roh and Garrett Collingham.
“You watch him do anything and the thing that stands out is how competitive he is,” Riddle said.
“To have a guy that can run like that, jump, we think we can use him to create mismatches. Maybe use him a little bit different way than we’ve used a lot of guys.
“He’s a unique talent.”
Bolt racked up 2,771 yards and 36 touchdowns of total offense in 2019. Bolt added 62 tackles, four interceptions and a pick six on defense to almost single handedly will the Lions to a 7-3 season. Borah finished runner-up in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference and advanced to the quarterfinals despite having just three returners.
Luckily, Bolt was one of them.
He was the 5A SIC, the Gatorade Idaho and the Northwest players of the year. The Lions’ three-year starter leaves the program with 10 school records, including for the most TDs (63) and career yards(4,915).
“I can say he’s the best player I’ve ever coached and maybe the best to ever come out of here,” Borah coach Jason Burton said.
All of it made Bolt a hot commodity.
He received his first offer from the University of Idaho last year. Utah State offensive coordinator Mike Sanford then personally attended a basketball game on Jan. 30 to personally offer him a full-ride scholarship. FCS schools like Idaho State, Montana and Montana State all made offers as well.
UNLV got in at the end by offering him three days ago.
Boise State jumped on Bolt in September and continued to keep a close eye on him. Riddle was seen talking to him following his 34-point, 10-rebound game against Madison on Dec. 6.
Bolt was also talking to Power 5 programs including Texas Tech, Washington State and Wisconsin. So he had planned to take until the February signing period to sort it all out.
But an official visit to Boise State — the first and only visit he ever took — last weekend changed his mind. Bolt picked the Broncos on Sunday and informed their coaching staff of his decision last night.
“They (other schools) all told me to kind of just wait for them until the next signing period. I was kind of done with all that,” Bolt said. “I felt like it was the right time to finally sign with Boise State. So I just pulled the trigger.”
Bolt was born and raised in Boise.
He has attended Boise State games since the age of 5, played on the famous blue turf in optimist and even painted his room blue and orange at 8.
So, naturally, it made sense that Bolt ended up a Bronco.
“He had a spot, period,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “It didn’t matter. If he had to figure it all out, it didn’t matter. We want him in our program. We want guys like that. He’s the best player in the state. This guy has done some tremendous things.”
Bolt wasn't the only local product to sign a Division I offer Wednesday.
Middleton's Gaard Memmelaar signed with Washington. Lan Larison of Vallivue inked his letter to UC Davis.