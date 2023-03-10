LAS VEGAS — Cori Smith had just been hired as the director of basketball operations for the Boise State women’s basketball team. She was about to be responsible for the Broncos’ travel, meals, accommodations and a million other things.
She was getting briefed on how things worked at Boise State. What hotels they liked to stay at in each city, where they wanted to eat, what they needed for every road trip. Then came the most important nugget.
‘Oh yeah, by the way,’” the coaches told Smith, “we want to drive with Kimo.”
Kimo Laroya is a 66-year-old native Hawaiian who spent the first 25 years of his working life as a police officer in his hometown of Honolulu. He retired as a Sargent after a long stint on the SWAT unit. “It took a lot out of me,” he said. So Kimo retired from the police force at 46 and soon moved to Las Vegas with his wife looking for another job.
For the past two decades, he has been a driver for the charter bus company Holiday Motor Coach. He was one of the company’s first drivers. But folks know him for something different these days.
He is now the official unofficial bus driver for Boise State men’s and women’s basketball.
“I got assigned to Boise,” Kimo said, “and I’ve never got off them.”
This is not normal. When teams travel, they book a charter bus to pick them up from the airport, drive them to their hotel, to dinner, all that stuff. With each new city often comes a new bus driver. Oftentimes, one team might get the same driver a few times in a season, but that’s about it.
That is, unless they request a certain bus driver. And Boise State always requests Kimo. Always. Despite living in Las Vegas, Kimo will drive basically anywhere to accommodate Boise State athletics. Just this season, he drove the Broncos’ basketball teams in Santa Clara, San Jose, San Diego, Denver and, of course, during this week’s Mountain West men’s basketball tournament.
Last year, when the Boise State men’s basketball team won the Mountain West Championship, Kimo dropped them off at the airport in Las Vegas … then drove 15 hours north and grabbed them when they stepped off the plane in Portland for the NCAA Tournament.
“Kimo is the greatest!,” BSU coach Leon Rice said Friday. “He just fits so great with our team and he just does so much for us. We show up and he’s got our food ready. He just goes above and beyond. You cannot get a better guy than Kimo. He is a part of our team.”
Rice is not just saying that. He truly means it. This season at Santa Clara was the first time Kimo drove the Broncos this season. When Kimo picked the team up from the San Jose airport, Rice was the last one on the bus. He pulled Kimo aside and presented him with a Mountain West championship ring.
“And he deserved it,” Rice told The Idaho Press. “You talk about how you want everyone on that bus fighting for your team. Kimo will fight for us — and I’ve seen him close to doing it.”
Before being promoted this year, David Moats was hired as the men’s basketball director of operations six years ago. He is credited with discovering Kimo, working with him and Holiday Motor Coach while he was at Weber State.
Moats and Kimo have grown extremely close. Kimo will call him in the summer to check in. Moats invited Kimo and his wife to his wedding. Moats and Boise State go so far as to give Kimo a team pass, meaning he can go anywhere the team goes. Practice. Games. He’s even invited to most team meals — so long as he can find somewhere to park the bus.
“He’ll call me after every game and be like, ‘How good was Marcus Shaver tonight? He was so good. I can’t wait to tell him that,’” Moats said. “Getting to know him, it changes what you really see in the person.”
At the San Diego State game, Kimo sat on the aisle right off the court as the Broncos battled. His Hawaiian accent is calm and soothing. He has a bald head, a salt-and-pepper beard on his chin and is always wearing BSU gear.
He has become a Boise State fan for life — and Boise State has become a massive fan of his.
At this point, you may be wondering: What makes one bus driver better than another?
Three things.
First, of course, is actually driving the 45-foot Prevost H3-45 bus. And Kimo will do whatever it takes to make sure the Broncos get where they need on time. Want to know how to get on a head coach’s good side? Don’t mess up their schedule.
“That man can drive like no one’s business,” Smith said.
“It’s like, ‘Hey, we can’t U-turn,’” Moats said, “and he’s like, ‘No one’s gonna hit my bus. I’m gonna U-turn. I’m gonna get the team there.’”
Added Rice: “The way he drives — he was taking shortcuts through hotels to get us to get us to our shootaround. … I just sit in the front and heckle him. … Yesterday he almost ran a stop light. I was like, ‘We’re gonna have a police escort and we didn’t know it.”
Then there is the little stuff. For instance, Kimo knows Rice enjoys the bus chilly, so he’ll make sure and set it to 66 degrees so the head coach feels comfortable. Earlier this season when the women’s team was in San Jose, Kimo practiced the route for dropping off the team so he wouldn’t get lost.
And, finally, the most important thing, a motto Kimo adopted from his time as a policeman in Honolulu: Speak when you’re spoken to.
“Some folks just don’t appreciate talking to them,” Kimo said. “I hear all the conversations. But unless I ask for my opinion, I don’t give it.”
Wait, isn’t that a given?
“Oh my goodness,” Smith said. “We had a bus driver last year … he was telling me his whole life history — he used to be a DJ and he’s playing all this music. And I’m trying to figure out how to ask this guy nicely to stop talking because I think my head coach is annoyed.”
That is not a concern with Kimo. Little is a concern with Kimo. He does his job so they can do theirs. The admiration is mutual. The respect is mutual. And the love is mutual.
“When you’re treated well,” Kimo said, trailing off. “I’m from Hawaii. I show the Aloha back.”