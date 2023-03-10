Support Local Journalism


LAS VEGAS — Cori Smith had just been hired as the director of basketball operations for the Boise State women’s basketball team. She was about to be responsible for the Broncos’ travel, meals, accommodations and a million other things.

She was getting briefed on how things worked at Boise State. What hotels they liked to stay at in each city, where they wanted to eat, what they needed for every road trip. Then came the most important nugget.

