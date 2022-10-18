To hear Boise State’s coaches talk about preparing for Air Force’s triple option sounds like a high schooler readying for their SAT exam.
There are tests ... and then there is this test, an exam so unorthodox and unique that it is impossible to cram at the last second and expect success. No, it is so long and precise that one must take time throughout the year to study and get familiar with the task.
“The amount of preparation that goes into this — it’s not just this week,” BSU coach Andy Avalos said about the Broncos’ preparation for Air Force. “It’s making sure throughout the course of the year that our guys are comfortable and confident with how we leverage certain formations.”
There are certain days during spring ball, in the summer and during fall camp that Boise State will have its defense specifically go against the triple option, getting primer after primer on maybe not the best, but the most-complicated offense the Broncos will face this season.
When Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels takes a snap, it’s like a car’s engine turns on, kick-starting a million moving parts. Daniels then has a decision to make. Either he’ll hand the ball off to tailback Brad Roberts or another ball carrier. He can pitch the ball to the outside. He can keep it himself. Or, when he sees the secondary is sleeping, he can air it out.
As the play develops, Daniels is keenly watching Boise State’s defense. If the Broncos commit too hard to one of those options, he’ll pick another.
“You’ve got to trust your eyes,” Avalos said.
“It’s a schematic attack that you have to be ready for and that we’re studying throughout the season,” said BSU defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “But it comes down to the fundamentals and the mentality and the technique in this game. It’s getting off blocks and tackling.”
As simple as Danielson makes it sound, few teams have excelled in really shutting down the Falcons.
Air Force is the nation’s top rushing team, gouging opponents to the tune of 360 yards a game. Running back John Lee Eldridge III collects over 80 a game. Daniels has run for more than four yards a carry. And leading the way is Roberts, a senior running back, who’s averaging more than 120 yards a game (No. 4 in the country).
“He is just an absolutely tough guy to get down,” Danielson said of Roberts. “Even when guys have him dead to rights, he’s going to find ways to get two, three, four yards if not break it for longer.”
Air Force just erodes their opponents’ hope with a steady stream of run plays. It sustains drives, hardly punts and often possesses the ball for two-thirds of the game.
And while it’s easy to pay no mind to the Falcons’ passing attack — Air Force has thrown the ball 51 times for just over 500 yards this year — they can burn secondaries that try and cheat to stop the run. Air Force has had two 80-yard passing touchdowns this year and Air Force’s David Cormier has more receiving yards than anyone on Boise State.
“It could be 15, 20 plays in a row where we’re not needed,” said BSU cornerbacks coach Demario Warren, “and then, all of a sudden, there’s a post down the middle of the field and everybody’s going to be counting on us to do our jobs.”
Last season, the first with Avalos at the helm, Boise State could not limit the triple option. Air Force rushed for over 300 yards en route to a seven-point win on The Blue in a season where the Falcons finished 10-3.
Fast-forward to 2022 and Air Force is 2-2 in the Mountain West, one of the prime examples of the conference’s parity. The Falcons walloped a pair of Mountain West schools — Nevada and UNLV — and surprisingly fell to Wyoming early in the season and then Utah State.
Which means, in theory, Boise State could lose to Air Force on Saturday, win out and still make the Mountain West title game.
But a win would make the Broncos a little more comfortable in the driver’s seat of the conference with four Mountain West games remaining: easy matches against Colorado State and Nevada and trickier games at Wyoming and versus Utah State.
That’s a topic for another day, though. Boise State has a big test coming up.
