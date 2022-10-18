Support Local Journalism


To hear Boise State’s coaches talk about preparing for Air Force’s triple option sounds like a high schooler readying for their SAT exam.

There are tests ... and then there is this test, an exam so unorthodox and unique that it is impossible to cram at the last second and expect success. No, it is so long and precise that one must take time throughout the year to study and get familiar with the task.

