On a night that produced sparse reasons for celebration, the lowlight came early in the second quarter.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier dropped back as Oregon State rushed four. The Broncos’ offensive line looked like they were trying to find footing on ice. They were pushed back into Bachmeier. He fumbled. The Beavers recovered. Bachmeier was benched and, well, you know the rest.
“There’s nowhere for Bachmeier to step up and to go,” ESPN analyst Kirk Morrison said on the broadcast. “This offensive line, a veteran offensive line, right now is not giving him any room to go.”
Even when it seemed like every Boise State unit struggled, it was hard to overlook the countless offensive line breakdowns.
While they only allowed two sacks and two quarterback hits, it was their work run blocking that raised concerns. Oregon State tallied eight tackles for loss against the Broncos and held star running back George Holani to just nine yards on 13 attempts.
“We didn’t execute our combinations on our blocks in certain run schemes like we had practiced,” said head coach Andy Avalos. “It led to some of the inside penetration that we were talking about at the end of the game.”
“We could never get into our rhythm and that kind of bled into our entire offense,” OL coach Tim Keane said. “One game isn’t going to define us.”
Correct, but Saturday was concerning nonetheless.
This offensive line was thought of as a revamped group heading into 2022. All-Mountain-West left tackle John Ojukwu was back. The Broncos picked up right tackle Cade Beresford from Washington State, who drew unbelievably positive feedback since he arrived. The guard spot had depth and veterans, coaches said. And center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez was healthy after missing all of last season.
Looking back, perhaps there were reasons to not be so optimistic heading into Saturday. KHG hadn’t played a real game in almost two years. Plus, redshirt junior right guard Ben Dooley — one of the Broncos’ best run blockers — missed the game with an injury, thrusting redshirt freshman Mason Randolph into his first collegiate game.
“Every drive is a new experience for him and a new opportunity to learn,” Keane said of Randolph. “He’s a good young player, has a lot of talent.”
Still, Avalos noted, “we struggled a little bit interiorly on the offensive line.”
Not helping matters: Boise State has a tough test coming up on Friday.
The New Mexico defense, orchestrated by former San Diego State coach Rocky Long — who Boise State OC Tim Plough called a “top-five defensive coach in the history of college football” — is a group that has one key mission: stop the run.
The Lobos run a 3-3-5 scheme, which is too complex to explain, but relies heavily on deception and movement to stymie opposing offenses.
“When we get into the red zone, (Long) is going to do everything in his power to not let us run the ball,” Keane said. “In this offense, in this program, we have to run the ball to be successful. So if a defense takes that away from us, we have to make them pay right away and get them out of whatever they’re doing to take away the run.”
There’s something else to consider. How does Boise State’s offensive line play into the coach’s decision on what quarterback to start.
Bachmeier is more experienced behind that line, but has limited mobility. On the other hand, redshirt freshman Taylen Green — who replaced Bachmeier in the second quarter against Oregon State — is a dual-threat maestro, able to evade pressure with his long, speedy strides.
“That’s the element that Taylen Green has,” said Avalos, “that — there’s not a lot of quarterbacks, especially on our roster, that have that ability to extend plays with their legs like the way he’s capable of.”
“I think there’s always a benefit of having a mobile quarterback,” Avalos added. “But there’s also a benefit of the experience of a quarterback.”
