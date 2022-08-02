Michael Madrie needs his own action figure. Pull the string and let the newest Boise State commit spew some quote that perks you up and gives you the sudden urge to bust out push-ups until you collapse.
That is who the Broncos got on Tuesday.
Madrie is Boise State’s 11th commit in the class of 2023, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman from Argyle, Texas with enough energy to power the entire Treasure Valley. If confidence was currency, Madrie would be Elon Musk.
“If I looked as good as he looked,” said Argyle High coach Todd Rodgers, “I’d be that confident also.”
He took an unofficial visit to Boise State on Friday, a one-day trip that ended with him scarfing down a burger and asking a table of Boise State coaches, “What’s next?” before telling them he wanted to be a Bronco.
“It’s just when you know, you know,” Madrie said. “I just knew this was my place. They did everything right. They checked all the boxes. … They showed how much of a priority I was and that’s an awesome feeling.”
His announcement came after the three-star prospect took an official visit to Washington State and an unofficial to Colorado, choosing to play at Boise State over a pair of Pac-12 programs. When asked about that choice, Madrie gave a response that might need to be painted inside the Broncos’ football facility.
“I’m not going after a logo,” he said. “I’m going after a family.”
If you couldn't tell already, Madrie is a forward-thinking teenager.
There are things in the immediate future already on his mind, such as the first game of his senior season. He’s already identified a highly-rated offensive lineman on Melissa High’s roster that just talking about on Tuesday gave him “goosebumps," he said.
“I’m a pretty joyful, outgoing person but when I hit the field, most people can tell you that they don’t recognize the off-the-field Michael,” Madrie added. “I’m going to attack you relentlessly every time, every play. You will be begging your coach to put someone else in. I promise you that.”
Added Rodgers: “He’s extremely intense. ... He can just get down and dirty with the best of them. A tough run-blocking offensive lineman doesn’t scare him because he can play to that level.”
Madrie noted that the Broncos are recruiting him as a defensive tackle but think he could also shift over and play as a defensive end or a three-technique lineman. Or, in his words, “I don’t think I’m getting off that field ever.”
As to who he might be able to emulate in Boise, Madrie already has an idea. Err, he already has a number. When defensive tackle Scott Matlock presumably moves on to the NFL next spring, Madrie hopes to rush in and claim Matlock’s No. 99 and, if that’s the case, Boise State probably hopes he takes Matlock’s skillset and leadership, too.
“I’m going to be taking over that number and putting my legacy on (it),” Madrie said.
Legacy is the goal. On more than one occasion during Madrie’s interview with the Idaho Press, the newest Boise State commit said he’s excited to be a Bronco for the next three years. You heard that right. Three years.
“Yeah,” Madrie said. “Three years then register for the NFL Draft. That’s the plan.”
It’s a plan that will be overseen by defensive line coach Frank Maile, who first visited Madrie at a spring practice at Argyle High and became one of the key reasons Madrie committed to BSU.
“He is the most humble person I have ever met in my life,” Madrie said of Maile. “Even talking to other colleges, they were like, ‘Yeah, he’s a really good D-line coach.’” Even coming from competition, them saying that about him just speaks to his character.”