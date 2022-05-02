In the same week Boise State basketball added a key piece — Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo — it lost another.
The Idaho Press confirmed on Monday that Broncos’ forward Mladen Armus won’t be returning to school for a sixth year. The 25-year-old Serbian turned into one of the best defensive big men in the Mountain West last season while averaging 7 points and 8 rebounds a game.
Armus finishes his college career with 951 points and 940 rebounds while blocking almost 100 shots.
He began his college career in 2017, playing two seasons for East Tennessee State before transferring to Boise State. Because of now-extinct NCAA transfer rules, Armus had to sit out the 2019-20 campaign before playing a pair of seasons for the blue and orange.
Because of the extra year granted by COVID, Armus’ eligibility clock still had one season remaining if he chose to take it. Instead, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound bearded buzzsaw will likely begin his professional career overseas.
“When guys have been in college for five years, it’s a whole new world,” BSU coach Leon Rice said on Friday. “Like, ‘Hey, come back to college for your sixth year and you’re 26, 25 years old.’ That’s different. We’re just here to help those guys make a great decision for them and whatever the next step may be — whether it’s at Boise State or whether it’s professional.”
Armus was the first of three Boise State dominos to fall. The Broncos are also waiting to learn the future plans of guard Marcus Shaver Jr. and Emmanuel Akot.
Shaver, by all accounts, is likely to return but declared for the NBA Draft back in March and will still seek evaluation. If he wishes to return to Boise, Shaver must withdraw his name before June 2.
The same applies for Akot. But in addition to testing the draft waters, Akot also entered the transfer portal — meaning he could play another season of college basketball at a different school. Asked about Akot’s future, Rice didn’t want to shut the door on anything.
“It’s so fluid — all this stuff,” Rice said. “I’m going to be as honest as I can with things but there’s always so many moving parts.”
Regardless, Armus’ departure leaves a big hole for the Broncos. He started every game in the paint last season and, though he had plenty of offensive and free-throw struggles, Boise State sometimes seemed doomed without him.
His backup was often 6-10 senior Lukas Milner, who had impressive flashes but would need to make drastic strides to earn starting minutes.
And other than Milner, Boise State has no real options — let alone answers — to replace Armus. Because of that, it would be reasonable to expect Rice and Co. to nab a big man from the portal in the near future.
Yet while he needs to find pieces to help his basketball team move past Armus, Rice was clear his relationship with the forward won’t halt.
“That growth and development doesn’t stop when they’re done playing here,” Rice said. “It’s like being a parent, it’s a lifelong commitment.”