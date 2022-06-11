Boise State middle distance runner Kristie Schoffield finished her collegiate career as a national champion Saturday.
Schoffield captured the NCAA Division I championship in the 800 meter, winning in a time of 2 minutes, 01.09 seconds. McKenna Keegan of Villanova finished second in 2;01.71 in a final at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
A senior from Concord, New Hampshire, Schoffield ran a personal best Saturday. Her previous best was 2:02.65.
Schoffield was in second, trailing by 20 meters with 200 meters remaining. That's when she began her kick, ultimately winning by 10 meters.
Moments after winning, Schoffield put her right hand over her mouth in disbelief. She sat down on the track and could be seen mouthing the words "Oh my God" to herself.
"I played that moment over and over and over in my head that this is just another race ... like it's just another race," Schoffield told ESPN reporter John Anderson. "And at the same time like I was thinking 'this is it, this is a national championship right here.' How many times have I thought about this in practice when I'm finishing a rep, at night before I go to bed. I wanted to win so bad."
GREEN PLACES
University of Washington freshman and former Borah standout Nathan Green took seventh in the 1,500 on Friday.
Green finished in a time of 3:46.26. Sophomore teammate Joe Waskom won (3:45.58) and sophomore teammate Luke Houser took fifth (3:46.13).
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.