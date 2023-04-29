JL Skinner’s time has come.
Skinner was drafted on Saturday, getting selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round (Pick No. 183 overall).
When the selection was made, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay gushed over the Boise State safety as Skinner's bone-crunching highlights flashed on the screen.
"This guy is a big-time hitter," McShay said. "Didn't run a 40(-yard dash). That's not his game. But, my goodness, he closes. Keep things in front of him, allow him to play in the box, allow him to match up with tight ends because he's got the size, and he's gonna be successful."
McShay continued: "I didn't think he'd last this long. I get that he doesn't have the change of direction, the deep coverage skills. But he's gonna be a darn good cover on kicks and special teams. And I think he's gonna contribute, probably as like a dime linebacker."
This was just the first time since 2009 that no Bronco was drafted in the first five rounds. It was a wait longer than he hoped, but Skinner will head to the NFL regardless.
That part was rarely ever in question. Skinner’s NFL future, for so long, was a matter of when, not if.
Skinner is a positional unicorn. Men who stand 6-foot-4 and weigh 220 pounds rarely play safety. They play wide receiver, or on the defensive line — or just stick to basketball. But Skinner became a safety — a long, quick defensive back who could track the football like a heat-seeking missile and had the power to blast any soul who ran at him.
After three seasons in the blue and orange, he had the stats and reputation to be an NFL Draft pick. But Skinner opted to stay in Boise, to try and help the Broncos win a conference championship. That quest came up short, but the passion and energy he showed all season was not lost on his peers.
“I’m very passionate. I’m very passionate about this game,” Skinner said. “I try to lead by example and show guys how to do things and how to plan stuff.”
Skinner has always best shown his passion through football. That is what the Broncos are getting: a guy who will work himself to death trying to be better.
That’s what he’s done his whole life. As a kid, he’d get injured so often that his doctor just began putting him in a cast for minor injuries, because Skinner wouldn’t let it heal otherwise. One time when Skinner was 9, he was playing football in the backyard with some buddies. At one point, Skinner broke his arm but just kept playing until the pain caused tears.
“He’s been trying to prove things his whole entire life,” said his mom, Thomasina Alexander.
Skinner finished his senior season with 65 tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions. He was invited to the NFL Combine, but tore his pec just days before heading to Indianapolis and wasn’t able to participate in drills.
It is that setback that might have impacted his fall to the sixth round. But that fall will surely only add a few more chips to a shoulder filled with them.
Tweeted his mom on Saturday morning: “Some of the best values are bought at scratch and dent sales. Whatever team gets JL will get a hungry dawg with something to prove.”