BOISE - Boise State's game against San Jose State was canceled Saturday morning due to rising COVID-19 numbers within the Broncos' program.
The Mountain West announced the cancelation around 9:30 a.m., roughly 4 hours and 30 minutes prior to the scheduled 2 p.m. start.
Boise State released the following statement Saturday morning from interim AD Bob Carney:
“Because of a delay at the lab, our results from Thursday’s tests didn't come back until late yesterday, which meant our staff were contact tracing until late last night. Under the circumstances, and with limited numbers within specific position groups, our coaches, administration and medical personnel met this morning and determined that it was not in the best interest of our student-athletes’ safety and well-being to play today’s game. I am disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches and fans, both at Boise State and San Jose State, and am hopeful the Broncos will be able to return to the field this next week against UNLV.”
Boise State said nine players would have missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols, including five for positive tests and four for contact tracing. That number is fewer than each of the last two weeks, when the Broncos played while having 14 and 12 players out.
The Mountain West released this statement when canceling the game:
"Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Boise State football program, the Broncos are unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Nov. 28, vs. San José State. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game."
The game would have matched two of the three remaining undefeated teams in Mountain West play. It was set to be broadcast nationally on FOX, marking the first homed network televised game for the Broncos since 2010.
"We arrived in Boise on Friday and learned this news Saturday morning," San Jose State athletic director Marie Tuite said. "Our players and coaches were looking forward to this game with great anticipation. It is a big disappointment to everyone that we are not able to play this game."
Boise State is scheduled to play at UNLV on Dec. 4 and Wyoming on Dec. 12 to finish out the regular season. Wins in both those games would put the Broncos in the Mountain West title game, but Friday's game at UNLV is no sure thing at this point.
The Broncos had 14 players out due to COVID-19 protocols against Colorado State on Nov. 12 and had 12 players out against Hawaii last week.
Boise State nearly didn't have enough interior defensive linemen to play against Colorado State. The Mountain West says teams must have at least four, and the Broncos dressed just five. Offensive lineman Ben Dooley moved to defensive tackle that week and had two tackles against the Rams.
Teams must also have at least 7 offensive linemen and the Broncos had just 10 dress against Colorado State.
It's unclear what position or positions were low enough to force Saturday's cancelation.
More to come shortly on this breaking story....