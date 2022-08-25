Boise State safety JL Skinner is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound Greek God out of all the fables written by NFL Draft evaluators.
To describe the guy who might start next to him, Skinner motions his right hand just above his waist.
“He’s really only like that tall,” Skinner said with a grin. “That’s my little dude.”
Yes, Rodney Robinson is small. Not nearly as small as Skinner likes to joke, but height was not one of the traits Robinson was blessed with.
The Broncos’ redshirt sophomore field safety is 5-8 and weighs only 185 pounds. He's an easy target for jokes, and his Boise State teammates are never shy to throw some friendly jabs about Robinson’s frame.
They’ve just come to expect him to fire back.
"I don't just take it," Robinson said. "I dish it out, too."
“That kid can’t stop talking,” receiver Latrell Caples said.
Added Skinner: “He always brings a certain amount of energy to the group. Always. He’s like a little Energizer Bunny.”
Perhaps the more forceful Energizer Bunny. Rather than banging drums, Robinson is banging bodies, flying around the back end of Boise State’s defense and putting fear in receivers who dare cross the middle of the field.
He may lack the size of Skinner, but he has every bit the speed, instincts and confidence.
“Rodney, he’s showing up at the safety position,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “Shoot, he caused a fumble (during the first fall scrimmage). Filled the ally on a run play, put his pad on the ball and the ball popped out and JL recovered it.”
Robinson played in all 12 games last season, tallying 21 tackles and a pass breakup. Most of his playing time, though, came at nickel. When safety Tyreque Jones moved to nickel at the start of fall camp, Robinson was thrust into a position battle with sophomore Seyi Oladipo for the right to start at field safety.
No official word has surfaced on who the starter might be, but it’s clear both will garner significant playing time regardless.
“This means a lot to me,” Robinson said, “just growing up and always having that dream of playing DI football one day.”
That dream seemed like a guarantee pretty early in time at Cajon High in San Bernardino, California. On a team that included current LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Robinson was the showstopper of the defense.
During a game his junior season, Robinson picked off a pass, did a little gallop in front of a defender, cut legitimately 50 yards across the field and burst into the end zone untouched.
Seconds after he scored, he looked into a camera and, according to The San Bernardino Sun, hollered: “I told y’all if I got it, I’d take it to the hood.”
“He’s Hollywood,” Cajon coach Nick Rogers told The Sun in 2018. “He’s the guy who gets the defense energized because of what he brings to the table. And he’s amusing. He plays with a little bit of an edge and is really the face of our team.”
Even before he finished his junior season, Robinson had plenty of collegiate interest. By his senior season, Oregon State, Washington State and half the Mountain West had offered the Southern California stud.
But as the 2019 Early Signing Day approached, Robinson still hadn’t made any sort of pledge. He did, however, have an inclination where he’d end up.
“I was probably going to go to San Diego State,” he said last week.
Then Boise State’s Bryan Harsin showed up at Cajon a week before signing day. The Broncos still hadn’t offered Robinson, but there was communication and co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson had assured the safety BSU would have a spot for him.
The night before signing day, he said the Boise State coaches called him with an official offer — which left him with a decision to make.
It was around 1 a.m. when he drove over to his mom’s house and sat with her and his older brother for hours, weighing option after option. Robinson thought back to a week prior, when he woke up to a text from his head coach saying the Boise State coaches were coming to visit.
“I just felt something in my heart,” Robinson said. “I can’t explain it, but I felt good.”
Robinson went to bed that night knowing he was going to commit to Boise State. The next morning, he signed his letter of intent to a school he had never visited.
Three years later, Robinson’s impact on Boise State is perhaps never more evident when simply the sheer mention of Robinson’s name draws a chuckle then a drawn-out grin from a teammate.
“I haven’t seen Rod have a bad day,” Skinner said. “That’s why everyone loves him. He always comes in here joking and stuff. He always comes in here with a good attitude.”
“Even if I’m having a bad day,” Robinson added, “I don’t like to put that on my teammates. If you’re having a bad day, I’m going to make sure I can get a smile out of you. I’m going to joke with you. You’re not going to be down around me.”