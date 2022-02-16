Mark your calendars, book your flights, let your hopes and expectations soar.
Boise State's 2022 schedule was announced on Wednesday afternoon, the first indication that football season isn't too far off. After going 7-5 in coach Andy Avalos' first season, the Broncos will try and reach double-digits wins for the first time since 2019.
Here is Boise State's full schedule — TV networks and kickoff times are still TBD.
Sept. 3 — at Oregon State
Sept. 10 — at New Mexico
Sept 17. — vs. UT Martin
Sept. 24 — at UTEP
Oct 1. — vs. SDSU
Oct. 8 — vs. Fresno State
Oct. 15 — BYE
Oct. 22 — at Air Force
Oct. 29 — vs. Colorado State
Nov. 5 — vs. BYU
Nov. 12 — at Nevada
Nov. 19 — at Wyoming
Nov. 26 — vs. Utah State
Which BSU game are you most excited for?
You voted:
It's hard to look too deep into a schedule seven months ahead of time, but a few things stick out. First of all, the Broncos' bye week comes in the dead middle of their schedule — which isn't too abnormal as BSU's bye week was in Week 8 last season.
Another thing: The Broncos will compete in the first Mountain West conference game of the season — a Sept. 10 contest at New Mexico. Other Mountain West teams — Colorado State, Fresno State and Hawaii — won't play a conference game until Oct. 8.
Also, it's pretty clear with a quick look that the Broncos' early nonconference slate slows down a bit this season. There is no Florida State or UCF or Oklahoma State at the front of schedule this season. Just a game against an FCS team (UT Martin), a solid Conference USA squad (UTEP) and a Pac-12 team that went 7-6 a year ago (Oregon State).
Looking for its 25th straight winning season, Boise State opens with two true road games for the first time since 2005.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue