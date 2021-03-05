Andy Avalos' first schedule as Boise State's football coach was announced Friday.
Dates for the 2021 schedule are subject to change, and kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
The Broncos' nonconference schedule includes road games at UCF (Sept. 4), the season opener, and BYU (Oct. 9). Home nonconference games are against UTEP (Sept. 11) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 18).
The Broncos' Mountain West schedule has changed. Boise State will play all of the Mountain Division teams, but their West Division opponents are different.
Boise State will play away games against Colorado State (Oct. 30) and San Diego State (Nov. 27). The game against San Diego State closes the regular season. They will be home against Nevada (Oct. 2).
Home games against Mountain Division opponents are Air Force (Oct. 16), Wyoming (Nov. 13) and New Mexico (Nov. 20). They will travel to Utah State (Sept. 25).
The Broncos' bye date is Oct. 23.
The Mountain West Championship game will be Dec. 4 at a to-be-determined site.
Season tickets are on sale now. Ticket packages can be found at BroncoSports.com/tickets.
Friday's announcement is just the first phase of the 2021 schedule process. Mountain West television partners FOX Sports and CBS Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include shifting particular games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the announcement of network outlets and kickoff times.
Boise State will enter the fall with a streak of 23 straight winning seasons (1998-2020), tied with Michigan for 14th-longest streak in Football Bowl Subdivision history. The streak is the longest by a school in the Group of Five all time.