LARAMIE, Wyoming — Over the past two months, Boise State has allowed its fans to hope without fear. The Broncos’ faithful conjured up an ocean's worth of trust in their team.
Down late? They’ll pull it out. Foul trouble? Eh, coach Leon Rice will figure it out. Bad matchup? Someone will step up. Boise State turned the most cynical pessimist into an optimist over its 14-game winning streak.
And that brought us to Thursday’s 72-65 loss against Wyoming (18-3, 7-1 Mountain West).
Things did not look good from the jump. Rice was barking at officials about a second after tip-off. BSU started slow. The Broncos’ two most-trusted big men — Tyson Degenhart and Mladen Armus — were in early foul trouble. Seeing a wounded deer, Wyoming forward Graham Ike feasted on backup Lukas Milner. The Cowboys opened a lead after a 14-2 run midway through the second.
Yet, for all that, Boise State (17-5, 8-1 MW) trailed by only three with less than a minute to play. Surely Marcus Shaver Jr. would come up clutch again. Or maybe the Cowboys would key on Shaver and someone else would be the hero.
But Wyoming turned a three-point lead into a four-point advantage. Then five. Suddenly, the buzzer sounded. There was no more time for that Boise State magic that has burned like a flame for the past 65 days.
The Cowboys put out that blaze with a fire extinguisher on Thursday. And it was Ike’s paws white-knuckling the handle. The 6-foot-9, 252-pound senior scored a game-high 33 points and pulled down 10 boards. He pounded Milner and BSU’s long guards. He hit some floaters that should be illegal. And, perhaps most important, he got BSU into foul trouble.
“It was really tough because it kind of messed up our rotations, but it’s a part of the game and we have to do a better job of adjusting,” said BSU forward Abu Kigab, who scored a team-high 26 points on just 15 shots.
Ike’s talent is not new to the Broncos. He had 19 against the blue and orange in their matchup last week, but the Broncos seemed to find answers late, not letting the Wyoming big man score in the game’s final 11 minutes.
On Thursday, Boise State fans might as well have shot off confetti cannons inside Arena-Auditorium when Ike didn’t score in the game’s final 11 minutes.
Ike was not the only reason the Broncos faltered for the first time in Mountain West play. Boise State shot 10-fewer free throws than the home team. It made only a quarter of its 3-point attempts. Armus made just one basket. As did Emmanuel Akot. And Shaver failed to reach double digits.
The Broncos also didn’t get their patented miracle.
“We didn’t have our regular, A+ last two or three minutes,” Rice said. “That’s what’s enabled us to win all these games.”
It may sting, but a loss at Wyoming doesn’t do much harm to Boise State’s tournament chances. Heck, it probably doesn’t even push them back to the bubble. Even with the defeat, Boise State is still 4-1 in Quadrant 1 — and, entering Thursday, were just one of 18 teams in the nation that could claim a quartet of Q1 victories.
Rice has not had to give a disappointing locker room speech since November — “I don’t miss those,” Rice joked. On Thursday inside the bowels of Arena-Auditorium, just past the sign that reminds visiting teams of Laramie’s 7,220-foot elevation, Rice shared a similar speech to the one he’s given the last two months.
“We’ve won 14 straight and we’ve won them together,” Rice said. “That’s how we lost tonight. We lost together.
“We never had an intention to lose, that’s for sure,” Rice added, echoing the message to his team. “When the dust settles, you’re 8-1 (in the Mountain West) and you’ve run a gauntlet that no one else has had to run.”