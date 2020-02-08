This isn't the way to build an NCAA Tournament resume. Or a postseason resume for that matter.
Utah State forward Marlene Aniambossou hit an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer to lift the last-place Aggies past Boise State 58-56 in a Mountain West matinee at ExtraMile Arena on Saturday.
Aniambossou was covered by Braydey Hodgins and A'Shanti Coleman when she received an inbound pass with 1.4 seconds remaining and took the game-winning shot.
The loss drops Boise State to 8-5 in MW, and the Broncos remained in fourth place. The Broncos are 16-9 overall.
"I thought Utah State was a hungrier team," Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said, "and we played not to lose, like we've done in the past."
Even with the win, Utah State (7-17, 2-11) remained in last place.
The good news for the Broncos is they remained two games ahead of sixth-place San Diego State, which lost to Air Force on Saturday, in the race for a first-round bye at the Mountain West Tournament.
The Broncos were ahead 52-41 after Hodgins' free throws with 3:47 remaining. Moments later, Mallory McGwire put the Broncos ahead 54-43 with 3:13 to go. But they were outscored 17-4 thereafter.
Just before the game-winning basket, McGwire banked a short shot to tie the score at 56-56.
"We just didn't execute down the stretch," Presnell said. "We had three turnovers and two wide-open missed shots from the corners, and we didn't get stops on the other end."
Utah State led 28-19 at halftime. Then Boise State outscored the Aggies 21-8 in the third quarter before building an 11-point lead that quickly evaporated in the fourth.
"They hit two 3-pointers on us down the stretch where we were supposed to go over the ball screen and we went under because it's easier," Presnell said. "Yeah, just tough."
The loss was the Broncos' fourth in MW play in which they led going into the fourth quarter. It is also Boise State's third loss in conference play when leading by double digits in the final quarter.
The Broncos made just 19 field goals, a season low. The previous low was 22 against Nevada (Jan. 4).
Riley Lupfer led the Broncos with 20 points. She made 5 of 13 attempts from 3-point range. She also had six rebounds.
Redshirt junior center Mallory McGwire had her seventh double double, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Point guard Jayde Christopher had four assists, pushing her season total to 188. She needs six more to set the Boise State single-season record and eclipse the previous mark (192) held by Yaiza Rodriguez (2016-17).
Steph Gorman led Utah State with 20 points.