The Boise State women’s basketball team appeared on the verge of running Wyoming off its home court.
The Broncos led 25-10 seconds into the second quarter. But that’s when Wyoming started its comeback. The Cowboys ultimately held off Boise State 73-68 in a Mountain West game Saturday.
Boise State’s last lead was 56-66 with 8:44 remaining.
A free throw from Braydey Hodgins pulled Boise State even at 61-61 with 2:36 to go.
Wyoming took the lead for good at 63-61 when Jaeden Vaifanua made two free throws. The Cowboys extended the lead to as much 70-61.
Boise State dropped out of first place, slipping to 10-4 overall, 2-1 in league. Wyoming moved atop the conference at 3-0, 7-5 overall.
Quinn Weidemann hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull Wyoming within a point at 38-37 going into halftime.
Boise State controlled most of the first half. The Broncos got out to a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Weideman scored 15 points to fuel the first-half rally. making 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. She finished with a team-high 19 points.
Mallory McGwire led Boise State with 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting and added nine rebounds. A’Shanti Coleman had 13 points and Jayde Christopher had seven assists.