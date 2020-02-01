Braydey Hodgins and A'Shanti Coleman took turns Saturday making sure the Boise State women's basketball team got back into the win column.
Hodgins scored 15 of her 25 points in the first half to keep the struggling Broncos within range of Nevada, then Coleman scored 19 on 9-of-9 shooting in the final 20 minutes as Boise State topped the Wolf Pack 83-72 in Reno.
In the third quarter, Hodgins took a key charging foul that sparked a 14-0 run from which the Broncos never looked back.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak. The Broncos improved to 15-8 overall, 7-4 in the MW.
"We had great poise and great energy," Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. "I thought Braydey and A'Shanti were just tremendous. I was just so excited that we won the game. We took care of the ball and made good decisions against their press. It was a great win for us, especially getting the piano off our backs. Hopefully we can take it into next week with two home games."
Trailing 36-33 at halftime, Boise State opened the third quarter with an 18-4 run to take a 51-40 lead. Hodgins started the stretch with a layup to bring the Broncos within 40-39, then drew a charge on Da'Ja Hamilton. That led to six-straight points from Coleman before the run stretched to 14-0.
Coleman, who also had 12 rebounds, ended the third quarter with a three-point play, capping a period in which she scored 11 points and went 5 for 5 from the field. Boise State held Nevada to just 4-for-15 shooting in the pivotal quarter.
"She came up with big , big rebounds all game, and Jayde got her some really good shots and finishes," Presnell said.
Mallory McGwire added 12 points and nine rebounds for Boise State.
Boise State shot 62.9 percent (22 of 35) from the field in the second half. The Broncos hit the 80-point mark for the fourth time in MW play, and are now 3-1 when doing so in conference action.
Hodgins set a career high with 12 made field goals.
"She got a lot of confidence getting into the open floor," Presnell said of Hodgins. "She has a great open-floor crossover, and can change gears. She changes gears while she's running and she can shoot off either foot, so she finishes around the basket."