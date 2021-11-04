As unlikely as it seemed a week ago, the Boise State women's soccer team will get the chance to defend its Mountain West championship.
The sixth-seeded Broncos got into the conference tournament by grabbing the final seed. Now they're going to play for the championship after knocking No. 2 seed Fresno State 6-5 on penalty kicks Thursday afternoon in a Mountain West semifinal at Boas Soccer Complex.
Boise State (11-6-4) will meet top-seeded New Mexico (13-4-2) on Saturday at noon at Boas Soccer Complex. The Broncos earned the right to host the tournament after winning the championship last year.
The Broncos and Fresno State played 90 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute halves before having to go to penalty kicks.
In regulation, Fresno State scored first when freshman Kaelyn Miller scooted the ball through the bottom left corner in the 17th minute. It was her eighth goal.
It didn't take long for Boise State to answer. Senior Aubree Chatterton scored her fourth goal of the season in the 28th minute.
And that's where the score stood. The Broncos outshot the Bulldogs 6-3 in the second half, but couldn't find the net.
The teams continued the tie through the first five rounds of penalty kicks. Then Boise State freshman Michaela Justinian kept her team's season alive in the sixth round.
New Mexico beat Boise State in Albuquerque 1-0 on Oct. 3.
The Broncos are the first sixth seed to advance to the championship game.
This is the Broncos' third championship match appearance in program history.
