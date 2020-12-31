The final statistics will show freshman Elodie Lalotte with four points.
The most important statistic, though, for Lalotte and the Boise State women's basketball team came on the game's final play at ExtraMile Arena.
Lalotte blocked a final shot by San Jose State, allowing the Broncos to escape with a 77-75 win over the visiting Spartans in a Mountain West opener for the Broncos Thursday.
Junior Jade Loville led the way for Boise State (4-0 overall). She scored a career high 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting and finished with five rebounds. She had 15 points in the first half that allowed Boise State to take a 36-30 lead into intermission.
Three other freshmen had big contributions for the Broncos. Abby Muse finished with 12 points for Boise State to go along with 18 rebounds and Mary Kay Naro added 10 points and eight assists. Raigan Reed also had 10 points and five rebounds.
Boise State scored 22 points off its fastbreak, 21 off turnovers and 36 in the key.
Cydni Lewis led San Jose State (2-1, 1-1) with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
As part of the Mountain West's new scheduling this season, the teams will turn around and play Saturday. Tipoff at ExtraMile Arena is at 1 p.m.