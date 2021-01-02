Jade Loville scored 22 points and Rachel Bowers and Mallory McGwire each notched a double-double to lead Boise State past San Jose State 70-53 in Mountain West women's basketball Saturday.
With the victory, the Broncos (5-0, 2-0 MW) swept the Spartans (2-2, 1-2) in the season series after posting a 77-75 victory Thursday.
Boise State won its 13th-consecutive outing, the fifth-longest active streak nationally. The victory also marked the 300th at Boise State for Broncos' head coach Gordy Presnell.
Bowers scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for her first-career double-double. McGwire tallied 15 points and 16 rebounds for her 10th double-double as a Bronco.
"It was great to have Mallory (McGwire) back," Presnell said. "Our post play was really good and Jade gave us a good start."
The Broncos raced out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter behind 10 points from Loville and led 23-14 after 10 minutes.
Boise State pushed the lead back to 14 points at 29-15 with under seven minutes left in the first half, but the Spartans outscored the Broncos 14-7 to cut their deficit to 36-29 at halftime.
The Broncos opened the second half with a 9-3 spurt to increase their lead to 45-32. Bowers scored on the first possession of the quarter, Mary Kary Naro knocked down a 3-pointer and McGwire scored a pair of buckets in the paint.
The Boise State advantage reached 15 points before San Jose State pulled within 56-47 at the end of the third quarter.
The Broncos' defense took over in the fourth quarter limiting the Spartans to one field goal and six points.