The Boise State women's basketball team had a solid response to arguably its worst loss of the season.
The Broncos led from start to finish in a 74-67 road decision over Air Force in a Mountain West game Wednesday.
Boise State lost on a last-second shot to last place Utah State 58-56 Saturday.
The Broncos (17-9, 9-5 MW) got out to a 7-0 lead and increased it to 16-2. Their largest lead was 18.
Igniting the hot start was left-handed long distance ace Riley Lupfer.
Lupfer scored 11 points and hit three 3-pointers as Boise State took a 24-10 lead into the second quarter.
The Broncos had an offensive drought in the second period, allowing the Falcons to pull within 29-25 on a 15-5 run.
But Boise State regrouped and finished the first half strong. Another 3-pointer from Lupfer and a jumper from Mallory McGwire allowed the Broncos to go into halftime with a 40-29 lead.
The teams played to a draw in the third quarter.
Air Force whittled away at Boise State's lead in the fourth quarter, pull within four points twice at 67-63 and 71-67 before the Broncos took care of things in the final minute.
A basket by A'Shanti Coleman off a nice assist from McGwire put the Broncos ahead 73-67 with 38 seconds remaining.
Lupfer led with 23 points and five rebounds, McGwire had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals and Coleman added 11 points.
Point guard Jayde Christopher finished with 12 assists, breaking Boise State's single-season record on an assist with 8:39 to go before halftime. The formeer record was 192, held by Yaiza Rodriguez.
The Broncos shot 54.7 percent.
Lupfer credited being angry to her fast start.
"I got a little angry at the start of the game and I feel like when I get angry, when I get the ball, I'm going to shot," Lupfer said. "It starts with Mallory (McGwire) running in transition and them having to guard her."
Christopher was pleased to break the assists mark.
"It's a very big accomplishment," Christopher said. "I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for getting me to this point. There's a lot more left in the season and I hope to share the ball more."
Boise State returns to action Saturday at San Jose State.