The Boise State football team will not participate in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
It’s almost a fitting end to a frustrating season for the Broncos, who went 7-5 in the first year under coach Andy Avalos.
The Broncos had been scheduled to depart for Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday, but learned of positive COVID-19 cases within the program upon players and coaches returning to campus following a three-day break for the holidays on Sunday night.
“In consultation with its medical staff, in addition to campus and public health officials, Boise State football has shut down all team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, therefore will be unable to compete in the 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl,” Boise State said in a statement.
Boise State waited to receive additional test results on Monday morning before determining the team would be unable to play in Friday’s game against Central Michigan.
The news means unceremonious ends to stellar Boise State careers for seniors Kekaula Kaniho, Khalil Shakir, Riley Whimpey and others.
“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a release. “I would personally like to thank Kym Adair and her team at the Arizona Bowl for putting together a first-class student-athlete and fan experience that we are extremely disappointed to miss.”
The Arizona Bowl said in a statement it was searching for a replacement to play Central Michigan.
It’s the first year of a multi-year partnership between Barstool Sports and the Arizona Bowl. The game had the second pick among Mountain West teams behind the LA Bowl, and coach Andy Avalos told reporters two weeks ago that the bowl wanted the Broncos all along. Sources said Boise State would have preferred to stay in the Potato Bowl and finish the season prior to Christmas, but the Broncos had no choice once the Arizona Bowl picked them. It was either play in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31, or not play in a bowl game.
The later bowl game led to Boise State allowing players three days off to return home for Christmas. Many players returned home to California, Texas and elsewhere before traveling back to Boise and being tested on Sunday. An unknown number of positive tests came back on Sunday night, but a source said the Broncos were in an “OK position” heading into additional testing on Monday morning. Those tests apparently came back with more positives, forcing the Broncos to withdraw from the game.
The Broncos finished the first year of the Avalos era with five regular-season losses for the first time since 1998. Boise State had nice road wins against No. 10 BYU and No. 23 Fresno State, but the Broncos lost three-straight home games for the first time in more than two decades. Included was a frustrating loss to a ranked Oklahoma State team in which an inadvertent whistle took a late go-ahead touchdown off the board.
Boise State blew double-digit leads against UCF and Oklahoma State and also led in losses to Air Force and Nevada.
“It was an honor to play with this team,” quarterback Hank Bachmeier said on Twitter. “We’ll be back and we will all be better. I’ll be better. For weeks, I’ve been asked about my knee. I damaged my meniscus vs. (Utah State) and just played through it by bracing it. I’ll get it cleaned up now and then it’s on to gearing up for 2022.”
It’s the fourth-straight poor bowl game experience for the Broncos, who haven’t won a bowl game since the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl over Oregon.
The 2018 First Responder Bowl was canceled midway through the first quarter due to inclement weather, the Broncos were blown out by Washington in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. Last year, the team voted not to participate in a bowl game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s the first time since the 1997 and 1998 seasons in which the Broncos haven’t played in a bowl game in two consecutive years.
Boise State opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at Oregon State.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.