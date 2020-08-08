BOISE — The Boise State football team is hoping to push forward with a delayed and shortened season starting in late September. There’s more than $35 million hanging in the balance.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced professional sports to take four months off over the summer. Now it’s impacting college athletics — and local economies like Boise's.
Earlier this week, Boise State’s 2020 football season was shortened by two games and pushed back three weeks by the Mountain West Conference, in hopes of avoiding the predicted spike in coronavirus cases when students return to campus in late August.
While both Division II and Division III canceled all fall sports championships, most Division I schools like Boise State are attempting to forge ahead with sports including football, despite the grim prognosis of the virus.
Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado and chairman of the Big Sky Presidents' Council, said, "The health and safety of our students is our top priority" when announcing the Big Sky Conference — which includes University of Idaho and Idaho State — was postponing football until the spring.
The FCS and lower levels have much less financial stake in football being played, which makes the decision easier. It's not that simple for Boise State, the Mountain West and the nine other FBS conferences.
At the top level of college football, millions of dollars come from television revenue, College Football Playoff payments and sponsorship deals — not to mention ticket sales, concessions and other game day income — that helps keep athletic departments afloat.
According to an internal projection from the Boise State athletics department, the school would lose close to $20 million should the season be canceled. That amounts to nearly half of the entire athletic department budget for the year.
The loss would be felt around town as well. A rough estimate from the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau projects about $2.2 million is pumped into the local economy every time the Broncos play a home game at Albertsons Stadium.
Take the original seven-game home schedule and that’s $15.4 million gone from the economy should the Broncos be unable to pull off a season this fall. Add a potential championship game — which the Broncos have hosted in each of the past three years — and the total revenue lost between the school and economy could be more than $35 million.
“That’s a big worry for a lot of campuses, and not just in athletics,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said. “It affects enrollment, the economic impact for businesses around our campus and how they are able to enjoy some success in their businesses because we play a home football game.
“It affects more than just Boise State. It’s astronomical what that could be, and it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
Saturday the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to bite the bullet and cancel fall football, a huge domino that could have a ripple effect across college football.
Reports had other conferences including the Big Ten reconsidering moving forward with football as well.
The possibility of no Boise State football this fall is very real — and with the budget so reliant on football revenue, not having it would have major ramifications for years to come.
IMPACT ON BOISE STATE
Boise State projects a loss of $12.2 million alone in ticket sales and seat contributions should the 2020 season get canceled. Add in another $7.2 million for lost TV revenue and College Football Playoff payments and $3.2 million for concessions, parking, merchandise sales and licensing and sponsorship — and the losses would be close to $23 million.
The Broncos would save only about $3 million in program operating expenses by not having to pay for game day expenses and other things such as team travel to road games, which puts the total deficit around $20 million.
“In Boise State’s world that adds up to a lot of money, almost 40 to 50% of our (athletic) budget,” Apsey said. “It would be detrimental to us if that didn’t happen.”
The athletic department is still facing a big loss regardless. Two home games have already been canceled, and the remaining five likely won’t have more than “25 to 30%” capacity at the most due to social distancing guidelines.
Boise State projected a loss of $9-12 million for a seven-game home schedule with a socially-distanced crowd of 25-30%, but with two home games already canceled, that loss will be even higher.
And there's no guarantee Boise State will even be allowed to have fans in Albertsons Stadium should they play games due to the current guidelines in place in Ada County and the city of Boise. That would result in an even bigger financial loss.
It adds up to Boise State projecting at least a $9 million loss at this point, no matter what happens moving forward.
“We’ve still got to have a plan going forward if football doesn’t happen at all, but also we’ve got to have a plan going forward if football is 30% full,” Apsey said. “That’s going to be a loss in some significant revenue, and we’ve got to find ways to generate more revenue and save on what we spend.”
The athletic department will serve beer and seltzers inside Albertsons Stadium for the first time this fall in an attempt to recoup a small portion of the lost income.
“It wasn’t going to be the plan this year, but then it just kind of fell into place,” Apsey said. “We have a chance to generate some revenue in a very, very tough time, so that just makes sense.”
Boise State has already cut more than $3 million from the budget in part by eliminating the baseball and swimming and diving programs. Coaches in all sports have been asked to trim the budget moving forward. Planned renovations to the east side of Albertsons Stadium and the Allen Noble Hall of Fame also have been temporarily tabled.
“Times are tough, and I don’t see them getting easier in the next year or so,” Apsey said. “We have some challenges ahead of us.”
TREASURE VALLEY IMPACT
The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau's $2.2 million economic impact includes direct and indirect sales from visitors, including hotel stays, restaurant meals, drinks, souvenirs and other incidentals that come with traveling to Boise for the game.
The estimate assumes a crowd size of 33,000 fans per event, with 15% coming from out of town. If the university goes through with it's plan to only allow 9,000 fans into the stadium, the economic impact is expected to fall to roughly $661,000 per game. These estimates also assumes 75% of the fans who stay in a hotel will be flying to Boise.
Locals typically make a big showing at Broncos games, but out-of-state fans are also major supporters. In 2019, 1,100 season ticket holders came from outside the Treasure Valley, and each visiting team gets 300 tickets for their fans with the option of purchasing more. According to Boise State, 6,400 single game tickets were purchased from out of town for the parent and family game against University of Hawaii.
And those visitors help pump money into the local economy. Neighboring bars and hotels rely on the revenue they get from game days to help them balance the books.
Brad Selvig, the owner of sports bar The End Zone near the stadium, said his sales on Bronco game day help him stock enough money away to make it through the leaner winter months. Selvig’s expenses are a bit lower than other bars because he owns his building and the liquor license, but the impact of not having a regular season will be felt into early 2021.
“You’re only talking about six or seven days a year, but those are our six or seven busiest days of the year,” he said. “Typically that money we generate from those games is what helps get the bar business through in January, February and March when things can be slow.”
Scott Burney, owner of Suds Tavern, said he is also heavily reliant on sporting events and concerts at Boise State to run his business. Like Selvig, he said not having a football season won’t tank his business for good, but if the shutdown of bars due to COVID-19 continues much longer it will put him in danger.
“If I’m closed for another three or four months then I am going to be nervous about whether I'm going to be able to reopen,” he said. “We’re not making any income, but the bills are still coming in just as fast.”
Vicki Carley, regional director of sales for hotel management group Block 22, said the loss of the season will be a major hit for the area’s hotels as well, which have already taken a beating. Her group, which owns and operates the The Grove Hotel, Hotel 43 and the Courtyard Marriott, regularly hosts visiting teams and fans for home games.
Carley said teams often stay at The Grove Hotel in downtown Boise roughly half the time during the season, which includes booking between 80 and 100 rooms plus the potential for catering meals.
“We do get a lot of fans from the visiting teams, so it's going to have a huge impact all the way around,” she said. “I know our hotel on a Friday and Saturday (near game day) will run 100% occupancies, and I would think that is true for most of downtown or hotels surrounding the BSU campus.”
Fans also sometimes stay at the hotel as part of the game day experience. Carley said as COVID-19 has remained unpredictable, Block 22 has created new policies around rescheduling stays for all of their customers, which has proved helpful for people who booked stays while the football season is still up in the air.
“If there’s not a season, it’s kind of hard to hold them to it,” she said. “We’ve had to really change the way we do business the last few months.”