What has been expected for months became official Monday: Boise State will sell alcohol inside the general seating areas of Albertsons Stadium for football games this fall.
And the Broncos just happened to announce the news on the same day single-game tickets went on sale. Coincidence? Probably not.
Details on brands and prices were not included in Monday's announcement, but Boise State confirmed "Alcohol will be available at kiosks throughout the stadium, and in the Fan Zone, located in the northeast corner of the stadium."
Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey let the cat out of the bag earlier this summer when he responded "yes" on Twitter to a fan asking about alcohol sales.
“Our goal is to provide an elite fan experience on game day,” Dickey said in a release. “Bronco Nation directly impacts our student-athletes, and ultimately, the outcome of games. My hope is that today's announcement continues to generate excitement and helps us fill the stadium.”
Boise State has already sold out of all suites and loge seating options inside the Stueckle Sky Center for the 2021 season. Previously those inside the Stueckle were the only ones allowed to purchase alcohol.
The Idaho State Board of Education decided last April to allow individual universities to make their own decisions on alcohol sales on campus and inside stadiums.
Boise State also announced the launch of the 'Drink Responsibly campaign' in and around Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State also announced a no re-entry policy, meaning those that leave Albertsons Stadium for any reason during the game will no longer be allowed back in.