BOISE — Despite schools across the country releasing specific results, Boise State will no longer do the same for COVID-19 tests from student-athletes, citing "privacy laws."
Boise State initially announced on June 8 that “multiple” student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 during a return-to-campus test that was required before they could resume voluntary workouts.
But when the Idaho Press reached out this week asking for an update on the next wave of student-athletes who went through the testing process, a short statement provided by Boise State said that results would no longer be provided.
“We tested an additional 60 student-athletes this past week, but as stated previously, we will not be providing numbers of positive cases,” the statement said.
The Idaho Press was directed to a university spokesman when asked about the change and the ‘stated previously’ wording, given that nothing had been said previously about not releasing results moving forward.
“We wanted to acknowledge that we were testing and some tests were coming up positive, but our compliance, legal and privacy experts have determined that providing specific numbers could violate protections that exist for students and student-athletes,” university spokesman Greg Hahn said in an email to the Idaho Press.
The University of Texas announced Thursday that 13 football players tested positive for COVID-19, while Kansas State reported eight positive tests among 130 student-athletes tested on Wednesday. Schools across the country including Auburn, Texas Tech, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Marshall, Iowa State, Central Florida and Arkansas State have also confirmed positive cases.
Washington announced Thursday that there were no positive COVID-19 cases among 80 student-athletes tested earlier in the week.
But Boise State doesn’t plan to do the same moving forward, instead electing only to confirm the number of student-athletes that were tested.
Pressed again for more clarification on why the school would announce ‘multiple’ positive tests the first week but not release any results the next, Hahn indicated that it was the plan all along.
“The simple answer is we wanted to acknowledge that positive tests were happening at the start, hence ‘multiple,' but due to privacy laws we never had any intention to either list a specific number or quantify the number further,” Hahn said.
Some on social media have criticized the decision, saying it’s a public health issue to not release the information publicly. Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK radio spent the first 15 minutes of Thursday's show discussing the topic.
The debate stems around whether releasing generic testing results for student-athletes violates any HIPAA protections. Releasing names of those with positive cases or even the position a player plays certainly would cause issues, but announcing generic, non-specific results for an entire team or athletics department — like many other schools around the country have done — wouldn’t seem to be a problem on the surface.
Releasing numbers of positive tests would seemingly be no different than what counties, cities and states do on a daily basis.
Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey was asked about the decision to no longer release results during an interview with KTIK on Thursday.
“It’s a privacy thing for us,” Apsey said. “We have student-athletes that need to be protected, and that’s (due to) guidelines that were given and the governance that we follow. We’re just not real comfortable doing that.”
Apsey did indicate that the Broncos haven’t had a large number of positive tests, saying, “Fortunately for us today, we haven’t had a lot of it. … I’m very pleased up to this point.”
Boise State has tested about 25% of all student-athletes, per Apsey. They are turning to campus in waves for voluntary workouts, and a new group will be tested each week.
Members of the men’s basketball team were tested earlier this week, and those cleared will be allowed to use the weight room for workouts beginning on Monday.
The Idaho Press asked Boise State Friday morning to provide the exact privacy law they are citing, but didn't immediately get a response. The Idaho Press also submitted a FOIA request for documents and emails relating to conversations about the decision not to release results, but those can take up to 10 business days to be fulfilled.