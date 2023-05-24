After spending a decade in the Mountain Rim Conference, which also included Southern Utah, Utah State, BYU and Denver for a few years, the Boise State gymnastics team will now compete in the Mountain West.
The conference announced on Wednesday that it will sponsor gymnastics beginning next year. Four programs are currently set to compete in the inaugural season: Boise State, Air Force, San Jose State and Utah State.
“The profile of women’s college gymnastics is exploding,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “What an exciting time for the Mountain West to add one of the most popular high school and collegiate sports.”
After Wednesday’s news, 17 of Boise State’s 18 sport programs compete in the Mountain West. Beach volleyball is the lone exception, with that squad playing in the Southland Conference.
“We are thrilled to be joining the Mountain West in this new era of gymnastics,” gymnastics head coach Tina Bird said. “It is an amazing opportunity for our program and we look forward to competing for Mountain West championships every year.”
This past season, Boise State gymnastics was selected to the 15th-straight season and a pair of Broncos — juniors Courtney Blackson and Emily Lopez — competed at the NCAA National Championships.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.