BOISE — A day like any other in sports history impacted the Boise State athletics program Thursday when the school announced all athletic events were being suspended indefinitely due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The haunting truth: we may not see a Boise State athlete compete until the fall, at the earliest.
Hours after nearly every conference basketball tournament was canceled and many of the professional sports leagues paused their season, the Mountain West made the decision for its teams by suspending competition in all sports.
The Mountain West said in part, "the health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority. Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus."
Both the baseball and softball teams were among the Boise State teams scheduled to compete this weekend. Those games have been canceled.
"Effective immediately, Boise State will suspend all athletic competitions until further notice," the school said in a statement. "This includes competitions both at home and on the road, many of which were already canceled or in the process of being canceled by other institutions and athletic conferences.
"Based on the rapid evolution of this situation, we are not yet able to answer all of the questions this raises, as these decisions are still being made by stakeholders. We will update you as additional information becomes available."
It's unclear whether the Broncos will continue to practice. Some schools and leagues have put a temporary stop to practices as well, but a Boise State spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking clarity.
Scheduled media availability with members of the Boise State football team Friday morning was canceled, and athletic director Curt Apsey canceled his regularly scheduled Thursday radio appearance on KTIK.
The NCAA announced that all winter and spring sports championships have been canceled, which has a big impact on Boise State both now and moving forward.
First, the women's basketball team was scheduled to participate in the women's NCAA Tournament next week. The careers of the five seniors instead comes to an unfair end.
And with spring championships like the College World Series already canceled, it's fair to wonder if spring sports teams at Boise State will even resume competition this year.
Fall football practices in early August could conceivably be the next time a Boise State team is back on the practice field.
One thing to consider? It would seem likely that spring sports athletes would be granted an extra year of eligibility given the oddness of the season essentially being canceled midway through. Some have advocated for basketball seniors to get an extra year of eligibility, but that wouldn't seem as likely given they still played almost their entire season and only had the postseason tournaments canceled.
Multiple requests to the Boise State athletics department for comments from Boise State coaches and Apsey were instead redirected to Greg Hahn, a vice president with the University. It's unclear when anybody from the athletic department will comment further on Thursday's historic events and the fallout.