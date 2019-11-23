So it established a pattern of losing close games last year.
It stands to reason that the Boise State men’s basketball team is going to win all the close games this year, right?
It took triple overtime Saturday but the Broncos held on to knock off the University of Pacific 82-76 in Stockton, California.
Justinian Jessup made three free throws to give Boise State an 80-74 lead with 1:15 remaining in triple overtime.
The Broncos (3-2) played most of the final 15 minutes — each overtime session is 5 minutes — without leading scorer Derrick Alston Jr., who fouled out.
The game ended through regulation tied at 56-56 after a sluggish first half. Pacific (6-2) led 23-20 at halftime, and Alston didn’t score in the first half.
It appeared the Tigers made a shot at the buzzer, but upon video review officials determined it was after the clock expired.
Jessup, who finished with a team-high 22 points, hit a tough 18-foot jumper with :02.5 left in the first overtime to tie the score at 63-63.
Alex Hobbs scored off an offensive rebound after Jessup missed a shot, knotting the score at 72-72 with 4.4 seconds left in the second overtime.
The Broncos took the lead for good when Marcus Dickinson hit a 3-pointer for a 77-74 advantage with 1:56 remaining.
Dickinson 16 points, tying his career high. He made all eight of his free throw attempts. The Broncos finished 21 of 28 at the foul line after going 0-5 in the first half.
Hobbs also reached double figures with 11 points to go with nine rebounds.
Boise State made 25 of 63 shots from the field and 11 of 23 from 3-point range.
The Broncos’ seniors combined for 25 of the 26 points in three overtimes.
Boise State returns to action Friday at home against UNC Wilimington. Tip is at 7 p.m.