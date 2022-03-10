LAS VEGAS — That shot always goes in.
Especially against Boise State. Especially in the Mountain West Tournament. Thomas and Mack Arena might as well have been the final resting place for so many great BSU teams, which came to Vegas with hope and optimism and left buried.
The 2013 and 2015 teams both lost in the quarterfinals, yet still snuck into the NCAA Tournament. The ‘16 and ‘17 squads both won 20 games but failed to win even one matchup in Vegas. In 2018, Chandler Hutchison missed a late-game free throw against Utah State and the Broncos fell off the bubble. And last season, the Broncos fell to Nevada and got sent to the NIT.
For so many years, Boise State was dealt a 20 — only to have the dealer turn over 21.
So as Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear caught a pass beyond the arc, it didn’t take a clairvoyant to envision the next few moments. With his Wolf Pack down just two, Blackshear unleashed about as pretty of a shot as you can get with under five seconds. Inside Thomas and Mack Arena, you didn’t just hear the gasp, you felt it.
Then the few thousand in attendance exhaled. Blackshear’s shot hit back rim. Boise State hung on to a 71-69 win over the Wolf Pack.
The top-seeded Broncos (25-7) changed their Vegas fortunes, clinching only the program’s second quarterfinal win as the higher seed and now need just a win over Wyoming on Friday to make its first Mountain West Tournament Championship Game.
“When you have a team like this, it almost feels more like destiny,” BSU coach Leon Rice said. “Like, ‘Ah, we deserve to win. We’re gonna.’”
Think about what Rice just said, the confidence and trust in his words. This is not a program riding on the coattails of a blue-blood legacy or, heck, even one with triumphant recent history. This is a team blazing the trail game-by-game, a squad that constantly runs into blockades — Can’t win in San Diego. Can’t win in Logan. Can’t win the Mountain West. Can’t win in the quarterfinals — and springs over them.
It’s hard not to always have hope in this Boise State team.
Even on days like Thursday when Nevada raced out to an eight-point lead, BSU recovered with a 14-0 run soon after. Even when the Broncos let a 12-point lead dwindle down to just 3 with a few minutes to play, they stayed composed. Even when Abu Kigab got called for a late-game Flagrant 1 foul, Blackshear missed both free throws. Even when Kigab missed a floater that he hits in his sleep, Emmanuel Akot closed out on Blackshear to secure the win.
“In the end, these guys always find ways to win. No matter what happens. No matter what the circumstances were,” Rice said. “On the Flagrant 1, I told these guys in the huddle, ‘It doesn’t matter. I don’t care about the free throws. Give them two free throws and the ball. It’s about us getting a stop.’”
“Coming into this tournament, we knew we just have to be ourselves,” added Akot. “We don’t need to be anything other than what we’ve been. I think today we showed that.”
Boise State is almost a little too entertaining at times. So often, the Broncos reach the precipice of a blowout, only to give up a big run and eke out a last-second victory. They have to prove their resilience every game.
On Thursday, that was amplified.
Akot, who has looked hampered ever since he missed four games with a knee injury, flashed his prime self against Nevada. The redshirt senior scored a game-high 22 points on just eight shots, playing his best game in months.
“I came out with the mentality to be aggressive,” Akot said. “Having dudes like (Marcus) Shaver and Abu here driving the lanes, it creates a lot of open shots for me.”
Then there was Marcus Shaver Jr. The Broncos’ Mr. Clutch didn’t even travel with the team to Vegas. For the past week, he’s been battling an illness so bad it kept him off the practice court for tournament preparation. The team tested him numerous times for COVID, but all returned negative. Regardless, he stayed back in Boise and caught a flight down on Wednesday afternoon and, upon arrival, Shaver’s teammates gave him a standing ovation.
Less than 24 hours later, Shaver scored 15 points (He was 9 of 10 on free throws), grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and dished out four assists.
“That’s Big Shot Shav for you,” said Kigab, who scored 11 points on as many shots. “That’s what he does. ... He’s one of the most competitive guys I know.”
Rice always talks about why this team is different, why they're able to pull out so many close games. Sometimes it’s confusing. Then you witness what Shaver did. Suddenly, it all makes sense.
Said Rice: “I’m just grateful we get to keep playing.”