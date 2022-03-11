LAS VEGAS — Leon Rice smiled. On the sideline. In March.
There are wild things that happen in this city. Walk 10 steps and you’ll see something that makes you question reality. But the image of Rice with a sly smirk, pumping his first like Tiger Woods and letting out a scream surely heard on the strip might make you believe you’re in some simulation, some bizarro universe.
There are anomalies. Then there’s what Boise State put together on Friday, dismantling a likely NCAA Tournament team with a sort of bravado and domination BSU has only flashed in spurts.
"I've got warriors," Rice said. "These guys, they don't talk much about it, but they wanted to leave a legacy."
After Friday, that part is secure.
The Broncos notched a 68-61 win over the Cowboys, giving Boise State a program-record 26 wins. It advances to Saturday's Mountain West Tournament Championship Game for the first time in program history, where BSU will play the winner of Colorado State/San Diego State.
"It feels good, but we're not done yet" said senior Abu Kigab, who scored a team-high 22 points. "Job isn't finished. We still just have to take it one day at a time."
If high school coaches needed to conjure up some inspiration or lead some instruction on teamwork, turn on the film from Friday. It was a masterclass.
Three starters — Tyson Degenhart, Marcus Shaver Jr. and Emmanuel Akot — combined for just two first-half points. It didn’t matter.
It didn’t matter because Naje Smith — a guy who’s scored all of five points in the last two weeks — proved his versatility, nailing a pair of 3-pointers and frustrating Wyoming’s wings like rush-hour traffic.
It didn’t matter because the Broncos’ defense — one of the best units in the conference — was hilariously good. On one possession, 6-foot 2 Shaver was guarding Wyoming’s 6-9 Graham Ike in the paint. It would’ve been disastrous, but the Cowboys couldn’t even get the ball to Ike. They took a shot clock violation within seconds. At the end of the period, Wyoming had the ball with 17 seconds left. The Broncos swarmed them like moths on light. The buzzer sounded while Wyoming’s Hunter Thompson was still dribbling.
It didn’t matter because Mladen Armus — a big man who hasn’t tallied double-digit points in a month — performed chinese water torture on Ike, crawling under his skin drip by drip.
Ike, who had 18 points on Friday, destroyed Armus back in early February, muscling his way to 33 points and a Cowboys’ victory. The pair are not friendly on the court. Before the game, Ike refused to go out to center court to shake Armus' hand.
Asked afterward if he noticed it, the BSU big man leaned into the microphone.
"Yeah," he said. "I did."
Did that play a factor in how he came out on Friday?
"Kind of," a humble Armus repsonded.
"He took it personal," Kigab butted in.
Armus scored seven quick points en route to a 16-point, 13-rebound, 4-steal outing. His highlight: Late in the first half, he caught a pass in traffic. He pivoted around, turning his body to throw an outlet pass. All the Wyoming defenders rushed to the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Armus held the ball and waltzed to the hoop for the easiest two points of his life.
Wyoming coach Jeff Linder called a timeout to regroup his distraught team. Rice, on the other hand, clenched his fists and showed his pearly whites to the TV cameras.
He’ll be doing that a lot in the next week.