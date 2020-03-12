BOISE — A day unlike any other in sports history impacted the Boise State athletics program Thursday when it was announced that all spring sports seasons were being canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The haunting truth — we won't see a Boise State athlete compete until the fall, at the earliest.
Hours after nearly every conference basketball tournament was canceled and many of the professional sports leagues paused their seasons, the Mountain West initially suspended competition in all sports Thursday afternoon.
The Mountain West said, in part, "the health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority. Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus."
A short time later the NCAA then announced that all winter and spring sports championships had been canceled, which prompted the Mountain West to go ahead and cancel the rest of the spring sports seasons entirely.
Both the baseball and softball teams were among the Boise State teams scheduled to compete this weekend. They instead won't play again until next season, and questions remain regarding the seniors and whether they will get an extra year of eligibility since their seasons were canceled midway through.
Boise State initially announced it was following the Mountain West's lead and suspending all athletic competition before the league's later cancellation announcement.
"Based on the rapid evolution of this situation, we are not yet able to answer all of the questions this raises, as these decisions are still being made by stakeholders," Boise State said in a statement. "We will update you as additional information becomes available."
It's unclear whether the Broncos will continue to practice. Some schools and leagues have put a temporary stop to practices as well, but a Boise State spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking clarity.
Scheduled media availability with members of the Boise State football team Friday morning was canceled, and athletic director Curt Apsey canceled his regularly scheduled Thursday radio appearance on KTIK.
One of the teams hit hardest at Boise State was the women's basketball team, which won the Mountain West Tournament and had earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Instead of playing in the Big Dance for a fourth straight year next week, five seniors instead had an unfair ending to their Boise State careers.
Fall football practices in early August could conceivably be the next time a Boise State team is back on the practice field.
Boise State coaches and Apsey were not available for comment Thursday due to the constant changing of the situation. It's expected there might be comment from Boise State on Friday.