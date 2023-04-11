Mike Hall loves the Rocky films. Loves them. How else could you explain someone spending their Monday night willingly watching one of the worst movies of the 1990s?
“I watched 'Rocky V' last night,” Mike said Tuesday, citing a film with a 31% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. “I have not watched that one very often.”
But he’s watched all the others — give or take — a combined 3 million times — which means his daughter has watched them all 3 million times, too.
Long before she blossomed into the best hitter at Boise State — the sensational redshirt sophomore outfielder who leads the Broncos in average (.458), OPS (1.669), RBI (36), has clobbered seven home runs in the last month and was recently named the Mountain West and national player of the week — Kelsey Hall was basically a part-time passenger.
The Halls live in Sacramento — and so much in the softball world was not in Sacramento. Hall’s travel ball team was literally a travel team — every weekend seemingly taking her farther and farther away from home.
Kelsey tried to think back to the summer before her senior year of high school, tilting her eyes back like she was flipping through a mental passport book.
“We spent a week in Florida, a week in Florida, a week in Georgia, a week in Colorado,” she said. “It was funny, my dad didn’t even need directions to Huntington Beach by the time we were done with travel ball.”
It is always so interesting to hear interviews with athletes right after they either retire or graduate. What they so dearly miss, they always say, is not actually being on the field. Not walking to the plate in a tie game. Not winning championships. Not hitting seven home runs in a month. It is so often the mundane. The stuff that happens before the game, after the game. The team meals and bonding moments. The bus rides to the field. The boring stuff.
Same goes for when you’re younger. Playing with your team rarely garners the same stories as packing into an Applebee's with your team.
And, so, as Hall thinks back to the years and years of travel ball, what she doesn’t talk much about is anything to do with a hard neon ball.
What she remembers is trying the best fish places in Southern California. She remembers trekking to find good barbecue in Texas. She remembers the car rides — actually, she doesn’t remember those … Hall was snoozing in shotgun.
But the naps made it so she was wide awake when her dad’s truck finally pulled up to the hotel. They’d throw their suitcase down, flip open a laptop and often pick between the same six movies. They all start with the same word.
“We would always be watching the Rocky movies,” Hall said. “It’s really — for me and my dad — that’s like our thing.”
“All that time we spent together,” Mike said, “I tell friends that are starting the process, you can never take that back.”
Told of Hall’s affinity for a movie franchise that began over two decades before she was alive, Boise State softball coach Justin Shults chuckles. It’s just too on the nose.
“I’m not surprised,” Shults said with a grin. “You think of the whole Rocky story — kind of a little bit of an underdog — (Kelsey was) maybe overlooked by the big schools and she plays with a chip on her shoulder.”
Hall’s collegiate softball journey did not have a kind beginning.
Back in the days where it was common for 12- and 13-year-old softball players to commit to schools (the rule has since changed to where schools can’t contact softball players until they’re juniors), Hall committed to Oregon as a freshman, but reopened her recruitment soon after.
No worries — that opened the door for Shults, then an assistant coach at Fresno State, to start recruiting and then land Hall. But just before Hall was to become a Bulldog, Shults left for a gig at Oregon (The irony!).
No worries — Hall was still going to have a great freshman year at Fresno State. But then, weeks into her first season, COVID-19 hit and sent her and everyone else off the softball field.
No worries — there was plenty of eligibility left. Perhaps Hall could burst onto the scene as a sophomore. She started the first three games of the season. Things were looking good. Then on the first play of Fresno State’s next practice, Hall tore her ACL fielding a ground ball.
She couldn’t catch a break.
“I never knew a normal,” she said.
Hall’s parents drove to Fresno after word of their daughter’s injury. They sat through her surgery, then helped load her into the car — Hall’s leg dragging on the concrete because of a nerve block. At the post-op the next day, Hall sat in the doctor’s office crying. The rehab sounded too daunting.
“I kind of look back on it and I wouldn’t change anything,” Hall said. “I learned more about myself — I just feel like I’ve always been the type of person who is going to strive for the top. I’m going to strive to be the fastest. The quickest.
“Prior to the injury, I lacked grace with myself,” Hall added. “Coming back to this game after the injury, it was like, ‘This isn’t something I have to do.’”
Still in rehab, Hall entered the transfer portal two summers ago. Just named the Boise State head coach, Shults was driving from Eugene to Boise to start his new life. He was still on the road when he called Hall, convincing her to become a Bronco.
Since then, life in Boise has been a fresh start for Hall. No more pandemics. No more injuries. She was named the national comeback player of the year last season, hitting .392 with 13 home runs, then parlayed that into what has been a ridiculous first 25 games for Boise State.
Back in Sacramento, Mike Hall can’t help but think back to all the nights his daughter would ask to set up the net and tee in the garage to hit balls. All the times when she’s back home and just goes to the gym by herself. All the long drives to hitting lessons and tournaments.
He thinks about that and then he thinks about what he sees when she’s playing at Boise State.
“That kid has a fricken smile on her face,” Mike said. “That is — I don’t know — that is so satisfying as a parent. She’s having fun. She’s succeeding. All that hard work is paying off.”
Mike still goes to see Kelsey as much as he can. A few weeks ago, he drove Kelsey’s grandpa nine hours to watch BSU play at UNLV. A week later, he drove another nine hours to Boise, piling on more miles to his GMC pickup to watch his daughter play.
The home games are cool for Mike. Not because of Dona Larsen Park or anything like that. But because when his daughter comes to the plate for her third at-bat, the stadium gets quiet. Then that horn ensemble revs up. The Rocky theme song echoes out, the one that Mike would blare to embarrass his daughter as he drove her up to the softball fields.
“It definitely keeps me grounded when I hear it,” Hall said. “I just think about my dad and all the conversations we’ve had about being calm and trusting preparation.”