Just under two years ago, Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey called around to his contacts in the softball world.

Dickey, a young guy in his first months as an AD, kept hearing a name pop up — another young guy who had never run his own shebang, but a young guy with visions and plans. Justin Shults took over the BSU softball program last year and has accelerated even the most generous timeline of success.

