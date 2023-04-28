That part isn’t new. The Broncos have not exactly catapulted out of the gate as of late. During last week’s series against Utah State, the Broncos did not once score first … and they won all three games.
But the longer a season goes, the tougher comebacks become.
On Friday, Boise State learned that one the hard way during its 5-3 loss to San Diego State (31-12, 15-5 MW).
Aztecs slugger Mac Barbara — who has more than half her team’s home runs — tattooed the sixth pitch of the game a mile over the center field fence. In a snap, San Diego State led 2-0.
“We have to do a better job executing our plan against her,” BSU coach Justin Shults said of Barbara. “You watch her step into that box — she thrives on these big games and she wants that attention.”
Shults was hoping his squad, too, would rise to the moment.
This is a massive series, perhaps the most impactful of the Mountain West season. Boise State (31-12, 15-5 MW) needs two wins to win the conference regular-season crown for the second time ever.
If the Broncos falter in two or more games this weekend, they would need a good showing next weekend at Fresno State to possibly grab the Mountain West title.
The pressure was felt in the early innings.
“We’ve got to get our emotions in check,” Shults said. “We’ve gotta stop doing slow starts against good teams. … The pressure is always there, but (the slow starts) force us to press a little more because we’re chasing a team that pitches it really well.”
The Broncos tied the game on a two-run jack from Eliyah Flores in the third inning, but that was short-lived. The Aztecs got two runs back minutes later and added insurance on the first home run of junior Jeweliana Perez’s career in the fourth.
For the Broncos, Shults hopes this series opener becomes a learning lesson. Especially with the Mountain West Tournament just under two weeks away.
“This is the emotions of what a conference tournament feels like,” Shults said. “Right here. Every game matters. It’s kind of a do-or-die situation, to an extent.”
After barely missing out on making the NCAA Tournament last season — despite a 40-10 record — the Broncos might need to win the Mountain West Tournament to earn it's first NCAA Tourney appearance under Shults.
The experience of Friday will only help that quest.
“Everybody is going to feel the emotions come early May when we’re in San Diego (at the MW Tournament)," Shults said, "our backs are against the wall and it’s an elimination day. I’m glad we’re feeling it today so we can learn from it.”
