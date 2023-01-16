Perhaps it’s silly to be glancing at the conference standings in—checks notes—the third week of January, but it really is remarkable how far Boise State has come.
The Broncos, now 15-4 and 4-1 in the Mountain West, can take sole possession of first place in the conference with a win over Nevada on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. inside ExtraMile Arena.
“It’s a great feeling,” said guard Max Rice. “I think it’s where we belong. We’re playing really well and so are they. It’s a great matchup and I hope we can sell this place out again because I think it really affects the outcome of the game.”
It should not be shocking to learn the defending Mountain West champs have a chance to again sit in first place.
But it sure would have been shocking to hear after the Broncos lost on opening night to an atrocious South Dakota State team. Or when BSU scored 11 first-half points in a loss to Charlotte. Or just three weeks ago, when Boise State traveled to Reno and lost at the buzzer to the same Nevada team it’ll face on Tuesday.
Every few weeks, the Broncos provide reason for skepticism. And every time doubt creeps in about this basketball team, they flip the switch and look so dominant you wouldn’t be shocked if they steamrolled through the rest of their schedule.
Let’s take that first Nevada game for example. It was a tough night for the Broncos. Forwards Tyson Degenhart and Naje Smith fouled out. Max Rice missed every shot he took. The Broncos shot under 30% from beyond the arc. And still, they led with 11 seconds left. Then Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear drove left, profited from some poor defense and hit the game-winning layup.
It was a brutal way to start Mountain West play. And it became the ignition to a four-game winning streak.
The Broncos followed up that loss to the Wolf Pack with a tight win over San Jose State. Then a blowout of Utah State, a rout of UNLV and a dismantling of Wyoming.
Boise State has scored at least 80 points in their last three games. How many times did they do that last season, arguably the best in program history? Zero.
“I think everyone is just playing well together right now,” said Max Rice. “I think we’re more efficient than we were back when we played (Nevada) last time. Just offensively, I think we’ve gotten a lot better.”
Indeed, they have. In Mountain West play, no conference team is scoring more than Boise State (78 ppg). No Mountain West team is winning by more (11.8 ppg). No Mountain West team is shooting better (48%). No Mountain West team is hitting better from deep (41.9%). And no Mountain West team is ranked higher in KenPom (27th) or in the NET rankings (20th).
Yet, because schools like Utah State and UNLV keep losing, the Broncos are still without a Quadrant 1 victory on their resume.
That could change on Tuesday against Nevada. What might also change is who sits atop the Mountain West standings.
