San Diego St Boise St Basketball

Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart fires up the crowd against San Diego State.

 Otto Kitsinger - freelancer, FR171002 AP

For just the second time in program history, Boise State basketball will play in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

About 25 minutes into the Selection Sunday show, Boise State’s logo popped up. Still looking for their first NCAA Tournament win, the Broncos will be a 10-seed heading to Sacramento, where they’ll play 7-seed Northwestern in the first round on Thursday.

